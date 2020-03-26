LSU gymnasts Kiya Johnson, Kennedi Edney, Ruby Harrold and Reagan Campbell combined to earn six Women’s College Gymnastics Association (WCGA) regular season All-America honors, the association announced.

A gymnast earns All-America honors if they finish in the top 16 of the final NQS individual event rankings.

Johnson, a freshman, earned her first All-America honors on vault, floor and all-around. In her debut season, Johnson scored a perfect score on vault, multiple scores of 9.975 on floor and career high 39.75 in the all-around. The Dallas native finished ranked second nationally on floor, fourth on vault and sixth in the all-around.

Edney finished her career as an 18-time All-American, the fourth-most honors in school history. The two-time NCAA vault champion earned her final honor on vault in 2020. Harrold also earned an All-America honors on vault after finishing with an NQS of 9.895. Campbell rounded out the group with honors on beam. The Tigers’ anchor on the event scored a 9.90 in six meets this season.

Overall, LSU gymnasts have combined to earn 72 All-America honors in the regular season since the association begin this honor in 2013. LSU has now combined to earn 267 regular-season and meet honors in program history.

