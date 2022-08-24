Brian Kelly picks his spots when he yells at practice. He typically stands back to observe during drills and lets his assistants handle their positions, but there are times when he decides to shout as he makes corrections.
One of those instances happened last week. Sophomore center Garrett Dellinger struggled with his snaps throughout an open practice, and Kelly got his point across by yelling at him. The low snaps affected the timing of LSU’s offense. Kelly became increasingly louder.
After yet another low snap near the end of practice, Kelly spoke with his center away from the rest of the team. Dellinger leaned over and repeatedly snapped an invisible football, working on his form as he listened to his head coach.
Kelly expressed no concern after the shaky practice, saying Dellinger would “be fine.” Now a week later, Dellinger has settled in as LSU’s starting center, solidifying one piece of an offensive line with multiple moving parts.
Ever since that day, Kelly has complimented his snaps.
“Last week I was pretty vocal about the snaps,” Kelly said. “He's really settled in nicely since that day and has taken ownership at that position and has been extremely consistent, so we feel really good there at the center position.”
Center was the most wide-open spot on an unsettled offensive line heading into preseason practice. LSU had no experienced options at the position. Redshirt junior Charles Turner spent the spring there, but at 295 pounds, he doesn’t have the size of a typical Southeastern Conference lineman. Freshman Fitzgerald West has the physical tools, but he needs time to develop.
Enter Dellinger. The former top 100 recruit played every other position as a true freshman last year. He put himself in the mix early at right tackle. LSU experimented with him as an additional blocking tight end. He even spent time at guard.
Dellinger never had played center before, but offensive line coach Brad Davis wanted to test a few players at the position.
“Well, I might as well start,” Dellinger said. “It's the one thing I don't know.”
Dellinger began snapping, often pulling a quarterback aside after walk-throughs to get another 20 reps. He also started learning how to snap and step at the same time, make calls and identify defensive players. He thought playing every other position already helped because he understood their responsibilities, but it still took time to adjust.
On top of that, Dellinger was limited to individual drills during spring practice as he recovered from shoulder surgery, pushing the learning process into camp.
“What we’re asking him to do is a lot more now other than snapping,” Kelly said the day Dellinger struggled. “If he was just snapping the ball, he’d be fine. But we’re asking him to call out the front, he’s making the checks. He’s gone from playing guard to center. This is a culmination of all that being piled on.”
The position change came out of necessity, but it also reflected Davis’ approach. He has cross-trained LSU’s offensive linemen at multiple positions since he arrived last summer with the idea of creating competitive depth across the front. That way, LSU has options at every position and quality backups ready in case of injuries.
LSU now has extra players capable of starting, Kelly said, and it can spend the rest of the preseason finding out about the seventh or eighth guy in the rotation.
“We're still moving some pieces around,” Kelly said.
It’s unclear exactly who will start, other than Dellinger and freshman left tackle Will Campbell. Fifth-year senior Tre’Mond Shorts and redshirt sophomore Miles Frazier, a pair of transfers, spent time at guard after playing tackle for most of their careers. Redshirt junior Anthony Bradford has gotten playing time at right guard and right tackle. Senior Cameron Wire has a chance to start at right tackle as well. Turner, redshirt sophomore Marcus Dumervil and freshman guard Emery Jones provide depth.
They’ll continue to fight for spots, but at least for now, LSU knows who will play center.
“We feel pretty comfortable knowing we've got seven, eight guys,” Kelly said, “and that's going to be our rotation.”