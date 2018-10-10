The LSU volleyball team picked up its first SEC victory of the season Wednesday evening, defeating Georgia in four sets by scores of 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18.
Taylor Bannister picked up her first career double-double with a match-high 19 kills and a career-high 15 digs for LSU (6-11, 1-5 SEC). Anna Zwiebel recorded her third-straight double-double with 40 assists and 11 digs. Raigen Cianciulli anchored the back row with a match-high 28 digs, while Milan Stokes chipped in 12 kills.
Georgia fell to 12-6, 3-4.
“We’re excited you know," LSU coach Fran Flory said. "But it’s just one step and we understand that. I think that the thing we that found tonight was a different rhythm and a different personality which is something that we have been searching for. I think we found it, I think we found our identity that we can trust and have confidence in so I’m so happy for us and I’m so happy for our team.
"I’m happy for our team, number one because they’ve outscored other teams and not won the match. So tonight, we actually did that and won the match in a dominant fashion so I’m super happy for them.”
The Tigers continue their home stand with a match against Auburn on at 1 p.m. Sunday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.