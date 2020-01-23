MOBILE, Ala. — The next phase of Blake Ferguson’s football life boils down to one simple truth: If he wants a job at the next level, he is going to have to wrestle it from another man’s hands.

Ferguson spent the past five years honing his incredibly niche craft as the long-snapper at LSU. He is, in many ways, better prepared for this week’s professional audition at the Senior Bowl than most in his shoes, considering his older brother, former LSU snapper Reid Ferguson, was doing this same thing just four years ago.

That is why he has no illusions about how difficult this next step is going to be. To be an NFL long-snapper is to hold one of just 32 such positions in the world.

“For me it’s probably 31 being that I have an older brother (who long snaps for the Buffalo Bills),” Blake joked. “That might make Thanksgiving dinner a little awkward.”

Blake is already among a select number. He was one of two snappers to earn an invite to the Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, giving him a bit of leg up on the other snappers who are trying to beat long odds at training camps this July and August.

Earning an invite to the Senior Bowl was one of four goals the younger Ferguson established for himself at the outset of this latest season. He crossed off two others — win a Southeastern Conference championship and a national championship — during LSU’s remarkable 2019 run. The last one awaiting a check in the box is to hear his name called during the 2020 NFL draft.

It would be an impressive accomplishment in itself if a team drafted Ferguson. Each of the last five drafts has featured just one snapper being selected.

“We have what we call a sniper mentality: It’s one shot, one kill, and a lot of times you fly under the radar,” Blake said. “But at this position, not many guys get drafted, and that’s something I knew going in. All I want is an opportunity.”

But whether Blake is a draft pick or goes the more traditional route as an undrafted free agent, that simple truth almost certainly awaits him if and when he receives that coveted opportunity: To make it, he’ll have to beat a more established player.

“Those guys have roots in those cities, they’ve lived there, they’ve put a lot of time, effort, blood, sweat and tears into their jobs and into their teams, and they’re not going to let it go lightly,” Reid said. ”It’s something you have to realize and understand that when you’re put into that position, you have to take advantage of it, because they don’t come around often.”

The elder Ferguson knows the drill. He signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2016, but did not make the team out of training camp. But he made an impression, re-signed to the Buffalo practice squad later in the year and won the job in 2017. Last January, he signed a three-year contract extension.

Blake considers himself fortunate to have his brother as a resource, quite literally at his fingertips. The two talk virtually every day by text and phone calls. Most of their conversation centers around the finer points of playing a unique position, but lately big brother has also been sharing advice for how to transition to the professional game.

“That’s something I’m using to my advantage, knowing that he can answer most, if not all, of the questions that I have,” Blake said.

Of course, Blake has the largest say in his path to an NFL team.

His week in Mobile for the Senior Bowl is the first of many layers of auditions in front of NFL talent evaluators. There will also be LSU’s well-attended annual pro day as well as a potential NFL scouting combine invite, as well.

Wanting to stand out in front of those scouts and coaches almost goes against the long-snapper ethos. In general, the goal of the position is to achieve a degree of anonymity, because that means everything is going as it should. But the typical pressure to get every snap right, every time, might be helpful in this setting.

“Every snap matters,” Blake said. “It’s one thing I was talking about with my dad: Every snap is an interview. I don’t take that lightly. Every time I go out on the field, I try to be as perfect as I can.”

It’s not just the snaps that should have Blake on the radar of NFL scouts, Reid said. He should get a chance to show that this week, too.

“His athletic ability after the snap is something that really plays into his favor,” Reid said. “One of the big things NFL teams are going to look at this week, and in the future when they’re looking to bring him in, is his ability to be a factor in coverage after the snap and after taking care of his blocking assignment.”

He hopes the skill he shows this week propels him toward getting a shot to show what he can do during an NFL training camp, where he’ll meet the man whose job he will try to take.

This is a difficult thing he’s trying to do, so he’s been studying, too. He’s been putting together a list, ranking teams 1-32 based on their need for a new snapper. One thing Reid has told him is that a big part of him earning a spot is about timing, finding a team whose needs align with his entry into the NFL.

Blake’s homework has fueled his belief there will be an opportunity for him somewhere. The rest is up to him.

“I’m willing to go anywhere,” Blake said. “I’ll go to Europe if I have to. I just want to keep playing, I enjoy the game too much.”