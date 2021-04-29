LSU basketball coach Will Wade has announced that the school has received and approved the paperwork from Cincinnati transfer Tari Eason.
With the approval of the necessary papers, Eason, a 6-foot-8 forward who announced April 20 that he would be committing to LSU, is officially a member of the program.
A native of Seattle, Washington, Eason played in 23 games with eight starts this season for the Bearcats.
After averaging 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks, Eason was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team.
He was fourth in the AAC in blocked shots and offensive rebounds and was ninth in total rebounds.
Eason recorded his first collegiate double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 91-71 win over Tulane on Feb. 26. He was 8 of 8 from the field in that game.