LSU senior Travez Moore, a linebacker and defensive end who announced last month that he was opting out the remainder of the 2020 season, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Moore entered as a graduate transfer on Wednesday, according to 247Sports, taking the next step toward departing the program after playing in four career games.
Moore's continued move remains another blow to LSU's depth on the defensive line, and he is the most recent player to declare his intention to transfer in the middle of this season, joining defensive tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika.
"I want to thank (LSU) for all that it has done for me and I am thankful for my teammates and the relationship I built here at the university," Moore wrote on Twitter in October. "I will be opting out (of) the 2020 season."
Moore's decision to opt out came a day after Ika entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Ika entered the season as a possible contender for a starting spot, but since starting against Vanderbilt, he was relegated to a reserve role.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters upon Moore's opting out that the defensive player had not talked to him about his decision. Orgeron believed it had something to do with playing time. Moore was a member of LSU's pass rush "Cheetah" package and had not seen much time on the field otherwise.
Moore, a 6-foot-4, 242-pound Bastrop native, played in three games this season, and he recorded three tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack. He was listed as a linebacker on the official roster, but he was also used as a reserve pass rusher at defensive end.
Moore recorded his sack against Vanderbilt, when he rushed off the left edge as a defensive end.
The LSU defensive line has taken several depth hits since before the season began. Tyler Shelvin, the team's projected starting defensive tackle, opted out of the season, joining LSU's starting nickel safety, Kary Vincent, and star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner.
Sophomore defensive tackle Nelson Jenkins opted out shortly after Shelvin, only to reverse his decision a day later, but the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Plaquemine High graduate has yet to play in a game this season.