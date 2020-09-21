LSU released its first official depth chart Monday before the season opener against Mississippi State.

The Tigers have seven returning starters, indicated below in italics, from the team that won the 2019 national championship.

Despite the attrition, LSU enters its first game ranked No. 6 in the country by the Associated Press. The Tigers host Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ali Gaye named starter for LSU; open cornerback positions reach clarity LSU's initial depth chart provided some clarity on the open cornerback positions, and it listed junior college transfer Ali Gaye as a starter at left defensive end for the first time.

Offense

Left tackle

Dare Rosenthal Cameron Wire or Xavier Hill

Left guard

Ed Ingram Marlon Martinez or Thomas Perry

Center

Liam Shanahan Charles Turner

Right guard

Chasen Hines Anthony Bradford or Kardell Thomas

Right tackle

Austin Deculus Cameron Wire or Marcus Dumervil

Tight end

Arik Gilbert Tory Carter Kole Taylor or Nick Storz

Wide receiver

Kayshon Boutte Jontre Kirklin

Wide receiver

Terrace Marshall Jr. Koy Moore or Jaray Jenkins

Wide receiver

Racey McMath Trey Palmer

Quarterback

Myles Brennan TJ Finley or Max Johnson

Running back

Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr.

After an 'obviously weird' offseason, the LSU Tigers are finally ready to play football Far too much of September has passed for college football not to have started in Baton Rouge in any normal year.

Defense

Left defensive end

Ali Gaye Travez Moore or Jarrell Cherry

Defensive tackle

Siaki Ika Soni Fonua Neil Farrell or Jacobian Guillory

Defensive tackle

Glen Logan Joseph Evans or Neil Farrell or Jaquelin Roy

Right defensive end

Andre Anthony BJ Ojulari Phillip Webb or Desmond Little

Linebacker

Micah Baskerville Ray Thornton or Antoine Sampah

Linebacker

Damone Clark Josh White

Linebacker

Jabril Cox Devonta Lee or Jared Small

Cornerback

Derek Stingley Jr. Jay Ward or Darren Evans or Dwight McGlothern

Safety

Todd Harris or Maurice Hampton Jr. Jordan Toles

Free safety

JaCoby Stevens Cameron Lewis

Cornerback

Cordale Flott Elias Ricks or Raydarious Jones

Special Teams

Place kicker

Cade York Avery Atkins

Kickoff specialist

Avery Atkins Cade York

Punter

Zach Von Rosenberg Avery Atkins

Long snapper

Quentin Skinner Max Peterson

Holder

Zach Von Rosenberg

Kickoff returner

John Emery Jr. Trey Palmer

Punt returner

Derek Stingley Jr.