LSU released its first official depth chart Monday before the season opener against Mississippi State.

The Tigers have seven returning starters, indicated below in italics, from the team that won the 2019 national championship.

Despite the attrition, LSU enters its first game ranked No. 6 in the country by the Associated Press. The Tigers host Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Offense

Left tackle

  1. Dare Rosenthal
  2. Cameron Wire or Xavier Hill

Left guard

  1. Ed Ingram
  2. Marlon Martinez or Thomas Perry

Center

  1. Liam Shanahan
  2. Charles Turner

Right guard

  1. Chasen Hines
  2. Anthony Bradford or Kardell Thomas

Right tackle

  1. Austin Deculus
  2. Cameron Wire or Marcus Dumervil

Tight end

  1. Arik Gilbert
  2. Tory Carter
  3. Kole Taylor or Nick Storz

Wide receiver

  1. Kayshon Boutte
  2. Jontre Kirklin

Wide receiver

  1. Terrace Marshall Jr.
  2. Koy Moore or Jaray Jenkins

Wide receiver

  1. Racey McMath
  2. Trey Palmer

Quarterback

  1. Myles Brennan
  2. TJ Finley or Max Johnson

Running back

  1. Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr.

Defense

Left defensive end

  1. Ali Gaye
  2. Travez Moore or Jarrell Cherry

Defensive tackle

  1. Siaki Ika
  2. Soni Fonua
  3. Neil Farrell or Jacobian Guillory

Defensive tackle

  1. Glen Logan
  2. Joseph Evans or Neil Farrell or Jaquelin Roy

Right defensive end

  1. Andre Anthony
  2. BJ Ojulari
  3. Phillip Webb or Desmond Little

Linebacker

  1. Micah Baskerville
  2. Ray Thornton or Antoine Sampah

Linebacker

  1. Damone Clark
  2. Josh White

Linebacker

  1. Jabril Cox
  2. Devonta Lee or Jared Small

Cornerback

  1. Derek Stingley Jr.
  2. Jay Ward or Darren Evans or Dwight McGlothern

Safety

  1. Todd Harris or Maurice Hampton Jr.
  2. Jordan Toles

Free safety

  1. JaCoby Stevens
  2. Cameron Lewis

Cornerback

  1. Cordale Flott
  2. Elias Ricks or Raydarious Jones

Special Teams

Place kicker

  1. Cade York
  2. Avery Atkins

Kickoff specialist

  1. Avery Atkins
  2. Cade York

Punter

  1. Zach Von Rosenberg
  2. Avery Atkins

Long snapper

  1. Quentin Skinner
  2. Max Peterson

Holder

  1. Zach Von Rosenberg

Kickoff returner

  1. John Emery Jr.
  2. Trey Palmer

Punt returner

  1. Derek Stingley Jr.

