LSU released its first official depth chart Monday before the season opener against Mississippi State.
The Tigers have seven returning starters, indicated below in italics, from the team that won the 2019 national championship.
Despite the attrition, LSU enters its first game ranked No. 6 in the country by the Associated Press. The Tigers host Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
LSU's initial depth chart provided some clarity on the open cornerback positions, and it listed junior college transfer Ali Gaye as a starter at left defensive end for the first time.
Offense
Left tackle
- Dare Rosenthal
- Cameron Wire or Xavier Hill
Left guard
- Ed Ingram
- Marlon Martinez or Thomas Perry
Center
- Liam Shanahan
- Charles Turner
Right guard
- Chasen Hines
- Anthony Bradford or Kardell Thomas
Right tackle
- Austin Deculus
- Cameron Wire or Marcus Dumervil
Tight end
- Arik Gilbert
- Tory Carter
- Kole Taylor or Nick Storz
Wide receiver
- Kayshon Boutte
- Jontre Kirklin
Wide receiver
- Terrace Marshall Jr.
- Koy Moore or Jaray Jenkins
Wide receiver
- Racey McMath
- Trey Palmer
Quarterback
- Myles Brennan
- TJ Finley or Max Johnson
Running back
- Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr.
Far too much of September has passed for college football not to have started in Baton Rouge in any normal year.
Defense
Left defensive end
- Ali Gaye
- Travez Moore or Jarrell Cherry
Defensive tackle
- Siaki Ika
- Soni Fonua
- Neil Farrell or Jacobian Guillory
Defensive tackle
- Glen Logan
- Joseph Evans or Neil Farrell or Jaquelin Roy
Right defensive end
- Andre Anthony
- BJ Ojulari
- Phillip Webb or Desmond Little
Linebacker
- Micah Baskerville
- Ray Thornton or Antoine Sampah
Linebacker
- Damone Clark
- Josh White
Linebacker
- Jabril Cox
- Devonta Lee or Jared Small
Cornerback
- Derek Stingley Jr.
- Jay Ward or Darren Evans or Dwight McGlothern
Safety
- Todd Harris or Maurice Hampton Jr.
- Jordan Toles
Free safety
- JaCoby Stevens
- Cameron Lewis
Cornerback
- Cordale Flott
- Elias Ricks or Raydarious Jones
LSU has a new No. 7 and two No. 18s.
Special Teams
Place kicker
- Cade York
- Avery Atkins
Kickoff specialist
- Avery Atkins
- Cade York
Punter
- Zach Von Rosenberg
- Avery Atkins
Long snapper
- Quentin Skinner
- Max Peterson
Holder
- Zach Von Rosenberg
Kickoff returner
- John Emery Jr.
- Trey Palmer
Punt returner
- Derek Stingley Jr.