In an interview Friday with Scott Sarver, the college coach and first coaching boss of new LSU baseball top man Jay Johnson, he said the expectations of LSU fans won’t be any higher than the expectations of what Johnson has for himself and his new program.
That’s a good philosophy. Johnson should strive to meet a standard he sets for himself, not anyone else. If it’s good enough, he and LSU baseball will prosper. If not? Well, everyone knows if not.
But how can reasonable expectations be defined? Realistically, everyone knows you can’t win every game, make it to every College World Series, win every championship. Especially in the hyper-competitive Southeastern Conference. But there will be bitter disappointment every time the Tigers fail (for lack of a better word) to reach those goals.
When LSU hired Nick Saban as its football coach going into the 2000 season, the rampant talk was of finding a coach to get the Tigers back to where they belonged. Historically, that had been a team that averaged about seven or eight wins a season, won the SEC on average about once a decade or so and had put all the pieces together for one glorious national championship run in 1958. Despise him now if you must (apparently, you must), but what Saban did was to lift LSU football to a higher standard, one in which the Tigers have won five SEC titles since 2001 (only two less than they won from 1935-99), three of the program’s four wire-service era national titles and are one win shy of averaging 10 victories per season.
What LSU baseball fans the world over want is a return to the halcyon days of the Skip Bertman era (little known fact: halcyon is what they filled the baseballs with back in the 1990s to make them fly farther; just kidding). That gilded decennary of five national championships in 10 years from 1991-2000, when it seemed as though every LSU baseball season ended with a dogpile on the infield and every team hoisted a trophy.
Those days are gone, not only for LSU but for everyone. No one is winning five CWS titles in 10 years again, though if Vanderbilt (which got a walkover to the championship series because of N.C. State’s COVID calamity) could make a push for it if the Commodores win a third title since 2014 next week. There is just too much competition now.
Let’s compare: from 1991-2000, a total of 29 teams reached the College World Series. Six of them won titles — LSU with five, and Pepperdine (yes, Pepperdine), Oklahoma, Cal State Fullerton, Southern California and Miami with one each. Over the past 10 seasons that had a CWS (2020 does not count), 34 teams have made it to Omaha. Eight teams to date have won national titles, with Vandy the only multiple champion with two.
Ten of the SEC’s 14 teams have played in the CWS since 2011 with Vandy, Florida and South Carolina winning it all. Six of the seven schools in the SEC West, all save Alabama, have made at least one appearance. That’s a stiff amount of competition that simply did not exist when LSU captured its first title 30 years ago.
So what reasonable but lofty standard should LSU baseball aspire to during the Johnson administration? Here’s a guide:
- Wins: Forty victories a season should be the benchmark. It’s possible to make it all the way to the CWS with less, but no LSU team that made it to Omaha has finished with fewer than 45 wins (2003).
- SEC West: As we said above, the intra-divisional competition within the West is brutal. But the expectation is for LSU to contend for the West title every year and win it at least every third year.
- SEC overall: Two overall conference titles per decade. LSU has won 12 SEC titles since 1986 or nearly one every three years in which the SEC title was decided (leaving out 2020).
- SEC tournament: A big wild-card. Now retired coach Paul Mainieri made the tournament a major target, winning six titles. Some coaches simply don’t put an emphasis on Hoover, preferring to set their team up for the NCAA tournament. But again, a couple of titles a decade should be the standard for the program that wants to think of itself as the SEC’s best.
- College World Series: LSU has averaged one CWS appearance every two years since the Tigers first started going in 1986. It’s tougher now, but once every three years is not too much to ask.
- NCAA titles: There are programs that are national powers that haven’t won titles in a long time if ever. Oklahoma football hasn’t won since 2000. Kansas basketball has not since 2008. Florida State has never won a CWS though it has been to Omaha 22 times, tied for third-most appearances ever. Once a decade should be the goal for LSU. That the Tigers haven’t won since 2009 is a legitimate disappointment for LSU fans, but winning it is only getting more difficult.