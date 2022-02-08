LSU senior point guard Khayla Pointer seems to get better as the season goes on, and she’s getting the recognition to prove it.
The day after recording her second career triple-double in a 68-64 victory at Ole Miss, Pointer was one of 30 players named to the Naismith National Player of the Year midseason watch list.
Pointer is already on the Nancy Lieberman and Dawn Staley award watch lists. She leads the SEC in minutes per game (36), which is also second in the nation. Pointer has played the full 40 minutes seven times, including 45 in an overtime win against Missouri.
Pointer is averaging 19 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. She had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Rebels with three steals and only one turnover while playing 40 minutes. She overcame a 4-of-17 shooting performance to help the Tigers prevail.
“Credit to Khayla Pointer,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after Monday’s game. “We tried to keep her under wraps, but she’s so good. It’s tough. She found a way to make plays and put us in situations ... she really showed her veteran leadership.”
Pointer’s other triple-double — 16 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists — came in the season opener against Nicholls State.
In conference games only, Pointer is No. 3 in individual scoring at 21.4 points, trailing only Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard (22.2) and Mississippi State’s Anastasia Hayes (21.9).
Moving up
LSU moved up two spots to No. 13 in the USA Today coaches women’s college basketball poll released on Tuesday. The Tigers are ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll released Monday.
The Tigers are just ahead of their next opponent, Georgia, in both polls. Georgia is No. 14 in the coaches poll and No. 17 in AP.
Bigs were big
Faustine Aifuwa had her third double-double of the season and 21st of her career with team-highs in scoring (20) and rebounds (14). She and Autumn Newby combined for 20 rebounds, eight on the offensive glass, and both played nearly the whole game.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey lamented LSU’s shooting, particularly several missed layups, which led to the worst percentage of the season at 37.3%.
“Early in the game, Ole Miss was switching,” Mulkey said. “It allowed us to roll on our pick and roll and how many layups did we miss? They were frustrated. I told them we’re going to keep rolling, keep a positive attitude."
"Autumn and Faustine are going to battle you. What they can’t get by leaping to get it, they keep people behind them pretty much. They were really good in spite of all the missed layups.”
Reserves Hannah Gusters and Awa Trasi combined to play 6:43 but together had only two points, four rebounds and three turnovers.
“I didn’t play a lot of kids again,” Mulkey said. “It’s down to February. When you get an opportunity to get on the floor, my leash is pretty short if you turn the ball over.”
Pink game
LSU players will wear pink for Thursday’s home game against Georgia as part of the Play4Kay breast cancer awareness promotion. Fans are also encouraged to wear pink. Breast cancer survivors will be honored with a halftime ceremony.
Sylvia returns
Former LSU All-American Sylvia Fowles (2004-08) will attend the Thursday game and be recognized during a pregame ceremony. Fowles was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky, where she played seven seasons.
Fowles moved on to the Minnesota Lynx where she teamed with fellow former Tiger Seimone Augustus to win two WNBA titles. She was twice named Finals MVP, and once season MVP. She has been a seven-time All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year.