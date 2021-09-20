LSU defensive end Andre Anthony has a season-ending injury, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. Orgeron didn't disclose the nature of the injury.

"It's sad news," Orgeron said. "It really is. He's having a good season. He's going to be unavailable this season, but he's going to be with us. He's going to deal with it. What the next step is for him, we're going to find out."

Anthony, a sixth-year senior, injured his left leg late in the second quarter Saturday night against Central Michigan. As he rushed the passer, Anthony planted his left leg and quickly dropped to the ground. There was no contact.

After athletic trainers examined Anthony's left knee on the field, he stood up and gingerly walked to the sideline. Anthony grimaced as he stepped. He went to the locker room and didn't return.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I really appreciate all the love and support," Anthony wrote Sunday on Twitter. "Please keep me in your prayers. It’s in Gods hands, praying and hoping for the best."

Finally playing on a consistent basis, Anthony had four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. He returned a fumble for a touchdown against Central Michigan before his injury. He's also a captain and member of the team's leadership council.

Anthony's injury will remove one of the best players from a defense that leads the country in sacks (17) and tackles for loss (40). Without him, LSU will rotate sophomore BJ Ojulari, senior Ali Gaye and freshman Maason Smith at defensive end.

Gaye will return this weekend against Mississippi State after a two-game absence, Orgeron said. Smith, who played defensive tackle the first two games, shifted positions in the second half after Anthony's injury.

"Let me say this about Andre Anthony: What an outstanding Tiger," Orgeron said. "What an outstanding leader. Andre has been with me since the beginning here. We absolutely love him."