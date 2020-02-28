Former LSU offensive analyst DJ Mangas joined his former teammate, Joe Brady, as an offensive assistant with the Carolina Panthers, according to a report by The Athletic.
The Panthers hired Mangas after one season in Baton Rouge, where he served on the support staff under offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and Brady, LSU's passing game coordinator in 2019.
Brady helped construct LSU's record-breaking spread offense which produced Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, and the one-year assistant became the first non-coordinator to win the Broyles Award for nation's top assistant coach.
Mangas played wide receiver at William & Mary from 2008 to 2011, crossing paths with Brady, who played from 2009 to 2012, and Mangas was the Tribe's offensive coordinator for two seasons before joining LSU's staff.
Mangas began his coaching career at William & Mary as a student assistant after he graduated, working with running backs and quarterbacks, and he spent the following two seasons as a quarterback coach at Hampden-Sydney College and a running backs coach at Georgetown.
In the five seasons before joining LSU, Mangas spent three seasons as a running backs coach, and then was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2017. At the time, he was the second-youngest offensive coordinator across Division I.
In 2018, William & Mary ranked 121st out of 124 teams at the FCS level with 13.6 points per game, and the Tribe ranked 122nd with 241.5 total yards per game.
Mangas is the most recent of seven total LSU analysts to leave campus for a full-time job after the Tigers' national championship season.
He was part of a rise in analyst staff members, which bulked up the number of behind-the-scenes assistant coaches, who, by NCAA rules, cannot have direct coaching responsibilities with players and are mostly used to break down film and help create game plans for the team.
Former LSU lead defensive analyst Kevin Cosgrove left Baton Rouge to become Texas Tech's linebackers coach, and offensive analyst Jorge Munoz joined former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's staff at Baylor as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Former offensive analyst Blaine Gautier is now a wide receiver coach at McNeese State, and defensive analysts Dennis Johnson is a defensive line coach at Baylor, Kenechi Udeze is a linebackers coach at Vanderbilt, and Ronnie Wheat is a safeties coach at Nevada.
Former graduate assistant John Decoster also left LSU to be a full-time tight ends coach at Old Dominion.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has since added four analysts to his coaching staff, including Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway, Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D'Alesio, former Tulane and Saints assistant Carter Sheridan and Cleveland Browns assistant Tyler Tettleton.