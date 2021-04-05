More details emerged this week in sexual harassments allegations against Derrius Guice during his time with LSU.

The recording of a call between New Orleans AAU basketball coach Cleavon Williams, LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar and Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry detailed a demand for cash if Guice played in the upcoming Citrus Bowl at the end of the 2017 season.

The allegations stemmed from a reported incident with Gloria Scott, who had spoken with LSU officials to report sexual harassment by Guice while she worked a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome earlier that year. Scott said Williams made the call without her permission.

Listen to the full audio from that call below.

Can't see the embedded player? Click here.

In the call, Segar told Williams the demand "almost seems like blackmail."

During Scott's recent testimony before members of the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, Scott indicated the appearance that she was seeking money impacted how the university viewed and investigated her claims.

Guice went on to play in the Citrus Bowl that season before leaving LSU for the NFL draft.

Both Segar and Ausberry had been suspended from their positions over incidents detailed in a report by law firm Husch Blackwell this year, which investigated the university's handling of sexual harassment allegations. Both have since returned to their positions at LSU.

Guice has now been accused by four women of sexual misconduct from his time at LSU. His attorney has denied that Guice did anything wrong at LSU.

The Advocate's Andrea Gallo and Brooks Kubena contributed to this report

