Despite Haleigh Bryant’s youth, Kiya Johnson’s surprising struggles on beam and LSU’s gymnastics coaches wanting to be careful with the health of both gymnasts, expect to see them as all-around competitors again Friday when the Tigers host Georgia.

Bryant won the all-around title last Friday at Arkansas with a 39.600, the second-highest all-around score in the nation so far. The key is taking a lighter touch in the practice gym, especially since coach Jay Clark said she is dealing with a bit of a toe injury.

“I’ve competed in all four events my whole life,” Bryant said Monday. “I’ll do whatever the team needs me to do.

“I think it’ll be managing how many numbers I do in the gym so I can do the all-around every weekend. I don’t want to take too much of a toll.”

Johnson, a three-time All-American in 2020 as an all-arounder and on vault and floor, has had falls on balance beam in both of LSU’s meets, scoring a 9.275 and a 9.050. The key for her, Clark said, is eliminating the pressure and doing the gymnastics she knows how to do.

“In any sport, you see sophomores who had great freshman years putting pressure on themselves,” said Clark, who said Johnson has a sore Achilles tendon that needs monitoring. “That seems to be where she is. Watching her last week and in warmups, she was dialed in.

“We have tremendous confidence in her. We’ll work through it, and she’ll be fine.”

LSU gymnastics goes on the road for impressive 197.275-196.625 victory at Arkansas After a season opener that was both brilliant and balky last Friday, the LSU gymnastics team went on the road and cleaned up its act.

LSU in the rankings

Though LSU’s 197.275 at Arkansas on Friday was the third-highest score for any team so far this season and the highest score in Week 2, the Tigers remain No. 5 in the national rankings with a 196.913 average after a 196.550 in their season opener two weeks ago against the Razorbacks.

LSU ranks seventh nationally on vault and beam, fourth on floor and third on bars. LSU’s bars score of 49.425 at Arkansas tied Oklahoma for the best score in that event in 2021.

Johnson is ranked No. 1 on floor (9.975 average) with a perfect 10 in the season opener, the only 10.0 for any gymnast in the country in the season’s first two weeks. Bryant is No. 2 on floor (9.965) and tied for sixth on beam with senior Bridget Dean (9.90).

Routines on exhibition

LSU faces No. 11 Georgia at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The meet will only be shown on a streaming basis on SECNetwork+ via WatchESPN.com or the Watch ESPN app.

Because the meet is not on one of ESPN’s networks, LSU and Georgia will be allowed to add gymnasts on non-scoring exhibition routines.

“When we’re on SECNetwork+ we have a lot more latitude and less time constraints,” Clark said. “It lets us get some more kids out there.”

Clark said sophomore Kamryn Ryan from Luling will do an exhibition vault, along with perhaps one other LSU gymnast, with one or two on beam.

“Kam does a Yurchenko 1½ vault that we’ve wanted to bring along slowly,” Clark said.

Desiderio limited

LSU senior Christina Desiderio injured her ankle on floor at Arkansas and will be out on that event this week, though Clark said she could still possibly perform on beam.

The LSU coach said he would likely give freshman Elena Arenas a try on floor. She has performed on vault in beam in both events.

Bugs is back … for real

Former LSU All-American and first-year assistant coach Ashleigh Gnat will finally get a chance to coach the Tigers on the floor Friday after missing their first two meets because of COVID-19 protocols.

“She got out of quarantine Saturday,” said Clark, who added Gnat will be able to coach the Tigers in person all week.

With Gnat unable to travel to Arkansas, two-time NCAA vault champion and Kennedi Edney handled her coaching duties on beam. Edney remained with the program as a student assistant coach this season.