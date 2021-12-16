After a recording surfaced from a Lafayette judge's home that captured her and others using a racial slur, one of her children has been removed from the LSU track team's roster.

The video has prompted widespread condemnation for Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet, whose attorney has confirmed that it was her voice recorded using a racial slur and likening a Black burglar to a roach. But Odinet's voice is not alone in the video, and the other voice in the video also can be heard using the same racial slur and refers to his mom shouting the N-word multiple times, while she repeats it.

Odinet later references "Eli," one of her sons. Other voices can be heard laughing in the background.

Elijah Odinet has been removed from the LSU track roster, an LSU Athletic Department spokesperson confirmed. Two more of Odinet's children, Kenny and Caroline Odinet, remain on the LSU track roster posted online.

Though the LSU track team posted a statement to social media Wednesday disavowing racism, members of the team told The Advocate | The Times-Picayune that coaches had not met with them or discussed the video in the context of what it meant for the team.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"LSU track and field is a diverse group of student-athletes, coaches and support staff, and we respect these differences because they make us stronger," the statement from Wednesday said. "We will never tolerate racism, and we will continue to do our part in the ongoing work toward its eradication — through educating ourselves, engaging with our community, and honoring the distinctions that empower us."

Odinet previously told The Acadiana Advocate that she had no recollection of the video being recorded, but that she'd taken a sedative beforehand. She also said her son needed treatment for substance abuse.

“The situation highlighted and confirmed a suspected substance abuse issue our son is having,” she said. “We are taking the necessary steps to get our son the help and treatment he needs.”

+3 Old Facebook posts show Michelle Odinet setting up traps for burglars: ‘She’s been playing cowboy’ Screenshots of Facebook posts from 2019 and 2020 suggest Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet was trying to capture a person suspected o…

Odinet's lawyer, Dane Ciolino told The Acadiana Advocate on Wednesday the judge is taking a period of leave without pay. He said she will weigh her options going forward. Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the chorus of people Thursday who have called on Odinet to resign from the bench.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.