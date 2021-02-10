Two members of LSU athletics’ event management staff walked through the bleachers inside Alex Box Stadium holding zip ties Wednesday afternoon. From section to section, they looped the plastic restraints through designated seat backs, preventing anyone from sitting in those chairs when the season begins Feb. 19 against Air Force.

With Alex Box Stadium limited to 25% capacity this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the venue will look much different the next time LSU plays a baseball game. Signs throughout the concourse encourage physical distancing and remind fans to return to their seats, saying, “No congregating.” Zip ties block every other row to maintain 6 feet between people. Stickers signify closed bleacher seats.

Overall, the protocols match what LSU has implemented throughout its athletic venues since the pandemic began. Fans can’t tailgate, and they must use mobile tickets to enter the gates, which open one hour before first pitch. Once inside, fans have to wear a facial covering except when eating or drinking.

“Procedurally, protocols are pretty much the same from football in Tiger Stadium to the PMAC to here,” said Richard Dempsey, an assistant director of game and event management. “There are some nuances with the ballpark that are different, but for our fans, a lot of this stuff is pretty consistent from what we’ve done throughout the fall and winter.”

As it prepares for the opener, LSU has placed close to 1,000 signs throughout the stadium reminding fans to maintain physical distance, particularly in high-traffic areas such as concession stands, elevators and ticket windows. Placards between the elevators say “use will be restricted to immediate family units” and “please no speaking,” a measure to reduce the spread of aerosols. Masks are also required on elevators.

Though LSU will sell alcohol, it won’t allow standing consumption. It wants to keep areas clear, the same reason it won’t sell standing-room-only tickets or allow fans to watch from the concourse.

“We’re going to ask you to go to your seat,” Dempsey said. “We’re going to ask you to keep moving in a friendly and polite manner, as we always do.”

LSU hopes it can increase stadium capacity later this season, but for now, it will allow about 2,500 fans per game. Dempsey said the exact number has yet to be finalized as LSU sorts through ticket requests.

According to an email sent earlier this week, season-ticket holders who opted-in will receive a maximum of two tickets for 15 home games. They have the option of picking up to five games from three different tiers. The first tier has weekend games against opponents like Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and South Carolina. The third tier has Sunday and midweek games against non-conference teams. Any leftover tickets after the first round of selections will be offered again to season-ticket holders.

“We’re hopeful to be closer to truly 25% than we were at Tiger Stadium and the PMAC because of the depth of the treads and the stairwells and the aisles and the width of the chairs,” Dempsey said. “This is a little bit newer ballpark, so we have a little bit more room.”

As has so much during the pandemic, some aspects of attending baseball games will disappear this year to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus. In years past, fans could receive autographs and talk to players after the games, but physical distance requirements and Southeastern Conference policies will prevent any interactions. LSU won’t seat anyone in the first row along the foul lines. It will also clear the stadium between non-LSU double-headers.

“We understand it’s a difficult time,” Dempsey said. “Those 2,500 people or so that are coming, we want to make sure they have a good experience.”