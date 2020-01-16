STARKVILLE, Miss. — Ayana Mitchell's double-double and a big fourth-quarter rally weren't enough for LSU's women's basketball team to pull off a road upset of No. 10 Mississippi State, which held off the Lady Tigers 64-60 on Thursday night.
Mitchell finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and LSU (13-4, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) out-scored Mississippi State (16-2, 4-0 SEC) 18-9 in the final period.
That included a stretch of seven straight points that hacked a 63-53 deficit with 2:30 remaining down to 63-60 on Mitchell's put-back layup, Khayla Pointer's 3-pointer and Faustine Aifuwa's jumper with 45 seconds remaining.
LSU forced a turnover on the ensuing possession and had a chance to tie in the final seconds. But after the Lady Tigers struggled to find a shot, Jessika Carter blocked Aifuwa's layup attempt with 3 seconds left and Jordan Danberry hit a free throw to clinch the victory.
Mitchell was 10 of 12 from the floor, and Aifuwa added 10 points and 12 rebounds for LSU. But the Lady Tigers committed 17 turnovers and went 5 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Danberry led Mississippi State with 16 points, and Carter had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs led 34-22 at halftime thanks to a 13-2 second-quarter run.
LSU returns home for a 1 p.m. Sunday tipoff against another top 25 team in No. 11 Kentucky (15-2, 4-1). The game will be televised on SEC Network.