As LSU enters its final two home games with a 4-6 record and stands at last in the SEC West, coach Orgeron said on Monday that the team still has something to fight for.
"Listen, you know, somebody says, 'What do you got to lose?' It's a game, we play to win the game, ok? That's important to us. We're competitive. I want these guys to finish strong and be proud."
LSU will have to win out to become bowl eligible, which will be tough when it faces No. 16 Texas A&M on Nov. 27.
"Life is going to give you a bunch of stuff and you're like man, you've got to keep on fighting," Orgeron said. "If you keep on fighting, you can teach your children to keep on fighting. If you stop now, you'll stop them."