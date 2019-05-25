HOOVER, Ala. — Running toward the right field wall at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Antoine Duplantis stopped as he watched a home run fall behind the barrier.

Freshman Will Ripoll, a rarely-used pitcher who had held his own against the top offense in the Southeastern Conference through two innings, had allowed a three-run homer, pushing LSU into a 12-run hole.

The home run punctuated LSU's 13-4 loss to Vanderbilt, eliminating the Tigers from the SEC tournament in the semifinals.

LSU now waits for its seeding in the NCAA tournament. The NCAA will reveal regional host sites on Sunday night and the rest of the field on Monday.

Playing for the fifth time in as many days, LSU started sophomore pitcher Devin Fontenot, who had thrown 65 pitches Tuesday night against South Carolina.

The Commodores raised Fontenot’s pitch count as they scored three runs in the second inning, forcing coach Paul Mainieri to dip into LSU’s depleted bullpen. LSU had already used all but three of the healthy pitchers it brought to the tournament, many for extended outings.

Eric Walker, who hadn’t pitched in relief since late February, trotted out for the third inning. Walker immediately faced SEC player of the year JJ Bleday. He homered for the 26th time this season.

As Walker struggled with his command, Mainieri brought in Ripoll, often LSU’s last reliever this season. Ripoll struck out four batters in the fourth inning — one reached on a wild pitch.

Vanderbilt, the regular season conference champions, jumped on Ripoll with two outs in the sixth, a six-run inning punctuated by the home run. Vanderbilt took a 13-1 lead.

In danger of a mercy-rule loss, LSU scored three runs. Duplantis tripled to leadoff the inning, breaking the school record for triples in a career with 16. He scored on a single by Drew Bianco.

Three scoreless innings later, Vanderbilt eliminated LSU from the SEC tournament.

The Tigers entered the event on the cusp of hosting an NCAA regional, jockeying with a handful of teams throughout the country.

After erasing a four-run deficit to beat South Carolina, they lost in 17 innings to Mississippi State — a game that lasted six hours and 43 minutes and ended at 3:03 a.m. — to fall into the loser’s bracket.

About 12 hours later, LSU beat Auburn when two runs scored on a wild pitch and a throwing error in the ninth inning. The win created a rematch with Mississippi State on Friday night. LSU won 12-2, mercy-ruling a likely national seed in the NCAA tournament without the Tigers' best pitchers.

Despite the blowout loss to Vanderbilt, LSU had moved into a comfortable position for hosting a regional as it left Hoover. All it can do now is wait.