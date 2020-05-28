Yes, it's far, far too early to put any stock in projections for the 2021 NFL draft.

But we're doing it today anyway because, well, how else would we know just how wrong it all was?

After a survey of 20 mock drafts culled from NFLMockDraftDatabase.com a few things become clear: It's Alabama, not LSU, expected to set records when the draft heads to Cleveland in April.

QUICK HITS

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in 95% of mock drafts surveyed

No. 1 overall in 95% of mock drafts surveyed LSU's Ja'Marr Chase is the first WR off the board in all 20 mocks

is the first WR off the board in all 20 mocks Chase pick breakdown: No. 3, 30%; No. 4, 30%; No. 5, 30%; No. 6, 10%

LSU has 2-plus first-rounders in 20% of mock drafts surveyed

Other LSU players appearing in 1st: JaCoby Stevens , 3/20; Tyler Shelvin , 2/20; Terrace Marshall , 1/20

, 3/20; , 2/20; , 1/20 Clemson RB Travis Etienne , a Jennings native, appears in 70% of first-round mocks

, a Jennings native, appears in 70% of first-round mocks Alabama LB Dylan Moses , a Baton Rouge native, appears in 90% of first-round mocks

, a Baton Rouge native, appears in 90% of first-round mocks Alabama has 5 or more first-rounders (which would tie LSU's SEC record) in 80% of mock drafts surveyed

Alabama has 8 first-rounders in 3 mocks (NFL record held by Miami's 6 in 2004)

Saints pick breakdowns: DB: 30%; QB, 25%; WR, 10%; DL, 10%; LB, 10%; TE, 5%, OT, 5%, RB, 5%

Chase is a constant, but otherwise LSU is largely absent in projections for the draft a year removed from setting a new program and SEC record with five first-round selections. That bunch was headlined by quarterback Joe Burrow's selection at No. 1 overall.

In the 2021 projections Chase is the first wide receiver off the board and picked at either 3, 4, 5 or 6 in all 20 mock drafts surveyed. The Archbishop Rummel alum and reigning Fred Biletnikoff Award winner is coming off a season in which he caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and an SEC record 20 touchdowns.

But beyond Chase there are just three other players that appear in any mock. Safety JaCoby Stevens is the most popular LSU pick after Chase, appearing just three times. Defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin appears twice and wide receiver Terrace Marshall once.

Alabama is expected to dominate Day 1 in the 2021 draft, with at least five players taken in 80% of first-round mocks surveyed. Those players are led by another crop of top-flight wide receivers in Jaylen Waddle and Amite native Devonta Smith, along with linebacker Dylan Moses, a Baton Rouge native.

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II also appears in all 20 mock drafts. His father, a New Orleans native and Edna Karr alum, was a second-round pick in 1998 and played for the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs over his 10-year NFL career.

The Crimson Tide would need six players selected in the first round to break LSU's SEC record set in the 2019 draft, and six to tie Miami's all-time record of six set in 2004. In three projections they do that easily, landing a whopping eight first-rounders.

Clemson's Travis Etienne, a Jennings native, is also a common name across current mock drafts and the popular pick as the first running back off the board. He was considered a top prospect should he have entered this year's draft but opted to return to school for his senior season.

That would mark the third year in the last four that a Louisiana native became the first running back drafted. New Orleans native Leonard Fournette was picked No. 4 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 draft and Baton Rouge native Clyde Edwards-Helaire was picked No. 32 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in April.

Scroll below to see each mock surveyed and listings for all LSU players mocked in the first round (in bold), the New Orleans Saints' pick (in bold), all SEC players picked and a handful of other notable names from each.

NOTE: Team picks are not set, so slots will vary between mock drafts based on projections used for each

CBS SPORTS, RJ White

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 4, Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 10, Cardinals: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 15, Patriots: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 16, Bears: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 17, Packers: Devonta Smith, LB, Alabama

No. 20, Titans: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 21, Broncos: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 23, Buccaneers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 26, Seahawks: Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU

No. 27, Bills: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

No. 29, Saints: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

SEC picks: 9; Alabama: 5; LSU: 2

CBS SPORTS (Tom Fornelli)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 6, Jets: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 10, Cardinals: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

No. 11, Falcons: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 15, Patriots: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 25, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 27, Bills: Eric Stokes, S, Georgia

No. 29, Saints: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

No. 32, Chiefs: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

SEC picks: 8; Alabama: 2; LSU: 1

CBS SPORTS (Josh Edwards)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 3, Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 9, Dolphins: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 11, Falcons: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 12, Raiders: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

No. 14, Colts: Eric Stokes, S, Georgia

No. 15, Patriots: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

No. 17, Packers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 18, Jaguars: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

No. 19, Browns: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 22, Cowboys: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

No. 23, Buccaneers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 25, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 29, Saints: Jaycee Horn, S, South Carolina

No. 32, Chiefs: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama

SEC picks: 13; Alabama: 6; LSU: 1

CBS SPORTS (Chris Trapasso)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 3, Redskins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 8, Raiders: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 11, Dolphina: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 12, Cardinals: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 16, Broncos: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

No. 17, Packers: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 19, Chargers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

No. 25, Steelers: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

No. 29, Saints: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

No. 31, 49ers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

SEC picks: 8; Alabama: 3; LSU: 1

WALTER FOOTBALL (Charlie Campbell)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 4, Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 5, Chargers: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 13, Dolphins: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

No. 17, Cowboys: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

No. 19, Colts: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

No. 20, Buccaneers: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama

No. 21, 49ers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 22, Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 25, Titans: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 26, Saints: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 29, Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 31, Seahawks: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 32, Ravens: Trey Hill, OL, Georgia

SEC picks: 12; Alabama: 6; LSU: 1

247SPORTS (Brad Crawford)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 5, Bears: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 8, Jets: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 10, Dolphins: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 11, Titans: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 14, Raiders: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 15, Packers: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

No. 17, Cardinals: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

No. 22, Broncos: Cade Mays, OT, Tennessee

No. 23, Eagles: Trey Hill, C, Georgia

No. 24, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 25, Seahawks: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

No. 26, Bills: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama

No. 27, Colts: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

No. 29, Ravens: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 30, Saints: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

No. 31, Buccaneers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 32, Chiefs: LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama

SEC picks: 15; Alabama: 8; LSU: 1

247SPORTS (Joel Ryan)

No. 1, Giants: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

No. 2, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 3, Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 5, Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 6, Panthers: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 11, Dolphins: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 14, Cardinals: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 17, Broncos: K.J. Costello, QB, Mississippi State

No. 28, Saints: Trevon Moehrig-Woodard, S, TCU

No. 30, 49ers: Jabril Cox, LSU

SEC picks: 7; Alabama: 4; LSU: 1

BLEACHER REPORT (Kristopher Knox)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 5, Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 9, Falcons: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 11, Broncos: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 12, Giants: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 15, Browns: Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

No. 16, Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 17, Raiders: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

No. 19, Steelers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 22, Colts: JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

No. 24, Eagles: LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama

No. 25, Packers: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

No. 28, Saints: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

SEC picks: 11; Alabama: 5; LSU: 4

BLEACHER REPORT (Joe Tansey)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 3, Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 4, Panthers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 9, Raiders: Devonta Smith, Alabama

No. 10, Chargers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 12, Cardinals: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 15, Browns: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 18, Vikings: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

No. 20, Titans: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

No. 21, Patriots: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 27, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 29, Saints: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

No. 30, Ravens: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

SEC picks: 10; Alabama: 5; LSU: 1

BLEACHER REPORT (Zach Buckley)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 3, Redskins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 8, Lions: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 9, Cardinals: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 11, Falcons: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

No. 12, Dolphins: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 13, Broncos: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 15, Raiders: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 17, Titans: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 18, Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 20, Seahawks: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

No. 24, Eagles: JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

No. 29, Saints: Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

SEC picks: 10; Alabama: 6; LSU: 2

DRAFTWIRE (Luke Easterling)

No. 1, Redskins: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 4, Giants: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 6, Panthers: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 10, Chargers: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 11, Broncos: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 15, Falcons: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

No. 17, Titans: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 19, Bills: Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

No. 20, Vikings: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

No. 22, Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

No. 23, Packers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 24, Seahawks: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

No. 25, Patriots: LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama

No. 28, Buccaneers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 29, Saints: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

No. 30, 49ers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 32, Chiefs: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama

SEC picks: 14; Alabama: 8; LSU: 1

PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (Michael Renner)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 6, Jets: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 10, Dolphins: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

No. 12, Cardinals: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 14, Falcons: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 16, Browns: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 19, Steelers: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

No. 20, Vikings: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

No. 22, Bills: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 23, Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 30, Saints: Quincy Roche, Edge, Miami

SEC picks: 9; Alabama: 6; LSU: 1

SPORTING NEWS (Vinnie Iyer)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 4, Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 6, Jets: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 10, Dolphins: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 15, Jaguars: LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama

No. 16, Browns: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 17, Bears: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

No. 20, Cowboys: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

No. 21, Steelers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 23, Colts: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

No. 25, Bills: Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

No. 26, Eagles: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

No. 27, Patriots: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama

No. 28, Buccaneers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 29, Saints: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 32, Alabama: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

SEC picks: 14; Alabama: 7; LSU: 1

THE BIG LEAD (Ryan Phillips)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 3, Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 6, Jets: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 10, Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 15, Jaguars: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 16, Browns: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

No. 17, Bears: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 20, Steelers: Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

No. 21, Colts: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

No. 23, Cowboys: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

No. 24, Seahawks: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 25, Bills: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

No. 29, Saints: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 32, Chiefs: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama

SEC picks: 12; Alabama: 6; LSU: 1

SAN DIEGO UNION TRIBUNE (Eddie Brown)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 4, Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 10, Dolphins: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 11, Cardinals: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 12, Falcons: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 16, Browns: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 17, Bears: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 19, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 21, Bills: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

No. 23, Packers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 24, Cowboys: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

No. 27, Eagles: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

No. 29, Saints: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

No. 30, 49ers: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

SEC picks: 11; Alabama: 5; LSU: 1

BARSTOOL SPORTS (Steven Cheah)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 5, Giants: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 6, Redskins: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 13, Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 14, Bears: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 15, Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 18, Browns: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

No. 23, Titans: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 24, Bills: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

No. 25, Vikings: JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

No. 26, Seahawks: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

No. 28, Buccaneers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 29, Saints: Jay Tufele, DL, USC

SEC picks: 10; Alabama: 4; LSU: 2

FOX SPORTS (Jason McIntyre)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 5, Panthers: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 7, Raiders: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 11, Rams: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 18, Packers: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 21, Chargers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 22, Buccaneers: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 26, Steelers: K.J. Costello, QB, Mississippi State

No. 27, Seahawks: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

No. 30, Saints: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 32, 49ers: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

SEC picks: 9; Alabama: 5; LSU: 1

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (Kevin Hanson)

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 4, Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 6, Jets: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 8, Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 13, Broncos: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 16, Browns: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

No. 17, Bears: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 20, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 23, Cowboys: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

No. 24, Seahawks: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

No. 25, Bills: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

No. 29, Saints: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 31, 49ers: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

SEC picks: 12; Alabama: 5; LSU: 1

MULTI ROUND MOCK DRAFTS

TANKATHON

1ST ROUND

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 5, Giants: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 8, Jets: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 9, Raiders: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 14, Dolphins: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 16, Jaguars: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 19, Colts: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 20, Titans: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 23, Eagles: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

No. 27, Steelers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 29, Saints: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

SEC picks: 9; Alabama: 5; LSU: 1

2ND ROUND

No. 33, Jaguars: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

No. 37, Giants: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

No. 42, Chargers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

No. 43, Broncos: LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama

No. 45, Falcons: Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

No. 47, Tyson Campbell: CB, Georgia

No. 48, Rams: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama

No. 50, Vikings: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

No. 51, Colts: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

No. 53, Patriots: Jackson Carman, OT, Auburn

No. 54, Seahawks: JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

No. 57, Bills: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

No. 59, Steelers: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

No. 61, Saints: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

No. 63, 49ers: Erick Stokes, CB, Georgia

SEC picks: 14; Alabama: 5; LSU: 2

Total SEC picks: 23; Total Alabama: 10; Total LSU: 3

WALTER FOOTBALL (Walter Cherepinsky)

1ST ROUND

No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No. 5, Bears: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

No. 8, Jets: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

No. 10, Dolphins: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

No. 11, Titans: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

No. 14, Raiders: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

No. 15, Packers: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

No. 17, Cardinals: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

No. 22, Broncos: Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

No. 23, Eagles: Trey Hill, Georgia

No. 24, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

No. 25, Seahawks: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

No. 26, Bills: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama

No. 27, Colts: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

No. 29, Ravens: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

No. 30, Saints: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

No. 31, Buccaneers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

No. 32, Chiefs: LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama

SEC picks: 15; Alabama: 8; LSU: 1

2ND ROUND

No. 34, Dolphins: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

No. 35, Panthers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

No. 36, Redskins: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

No. 40, Jets: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

No. 51, Browns: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

No. 53, Vikings: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

No. 59, Colts: Dimitri Moore, LB, Vanderbilt

No. 62, Saints: Randall St. Felix, WR, South Florida

No. 64, Chiefs: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

SEC picks: 8; Alabama: 1; LSU: 0

Total SEC picks: 23; Total Alabama: 9; Total LSU: 1

