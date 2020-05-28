Yes, it's far, far too early to put any stock in projections for the 2021 NFL draft.
But we're doing it today anyway because, well, how else would we know just how wrong it all was?
After a survey of 20 mock drafts culled from NFLMockDraftDatabase.com a few things become clear: It's Alabama, not LSU, expected to set records when the draft heads to Cleveland in April.
New LSU passing-game coordinator Scott Linehan made a mental typo when he referred to LSU's 2018 offense as the "1998" version, but there was …
QUICK HITS
- Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in 95% of mock drafts surveyed
- LSU's Ja'Marr Chase is the first WR off the board in all 20 mocks
- Chase pick breakdown: No. 3, 30%; No. 4, 30%; No. 5, 30%; No. 6, 10%
- LSU has 2-plus first-rounders in 20% of mock drafts surveyed
- Other LSU players appearing in 1st: JaCoby Stevens, 3/20; Tyler Shelvin, 2/20; Terrace Marshall, 1/20
- Clemson RB Travis Etienne, a Jennings native, appears in 70% of first-round mocks
- Alabama LB Dylan Moses, a Baton Rouge native, appears in 90% of first-round mocks
- Alabama has 5 or more first-rounders (which would tie LSU's SEC record) in 80% of mock drafts surveyed
- Alabama has 8 first-rounders in 3 mocks (NFL record held by Miami's 6 in 2004)
- Saints pick breakdowns: DB: 30%; QB, 25%; WR, 10%; DL, 10%; LB, 10%; TE, 5%, OT, 5%, RB, 5%
Chase is a constant, but otherwise LSU is largely absent in projections for the draft a year removed from setting a new program and SEC record with five first-round selections. That bunch was headlined by quarterback Joe Burrow's selection at No. 1 overall.
In the 2021 projections Chase is the first wide receiver off the board and picked at either 3, 4, 5 or 6 in all 20 mock drafts surveyed. The Archbishop Rummel alum and reigning Fred Biletnikoff Award winner is coming off a season in which he caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and an SEC record 20 touchdowns.
If anyone wonders whether the loss of a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, first-round draft choices at wide receiver and tailback and the dr…
But beyond Chase there are just three other players that appear in any mock. Safety JaCoby Stevens is the most popular LSU pick after Chase, appearing just three times. Defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin appears twice and wide receiver Terrace Marshall once.
Alabama is expected to dominate Day 1 in the 2021 draft, with at least five players taken in 80% of first-round mocks surveyed. Those players are led by another crop of top-flight wide receivers in Jaylen Waddle and Amite native Devonta Smith, along with linebacker Dylan Moses, a Baton Rouge native.
Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II also appears in all 20 mock drafts. His father, a New Orleans native and Edna Karr alum, was a second-round pick in 1998 and played for the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs over his 10-year NFL career.
The top uncommitted prospect entering signing day isn't coming to Baton Rouge.
The Crimson Tide would need six players selected in the first round to break LSU's SEC record set in the 2019 draft, and six to tie Miami's all-time record of six set in 2004. In three projections they do that easily, landing a whopping eight first-rounders.
Clemson's Travis Etienne, a Jennings native, is also a common name across current mock drafts and the popular pick as the first running back off the board. He was considered a top prospect should he have entered this year's draft but opted to return to school for his senior season.
That would mark the third year in the last four that a Louisiana native became the first running back drafted. New Orleans native Leonard Fournette was picked No. 4 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 draft and Baton Rouge native Clyde Edwards-Helaire was picked No. 32 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in April.
Scroll below to see each mock surveyed and listings for all LSU players mocked in the first round (in bold), the New Orleans Saints' pick (in bold), all SEC players picked and a handful of other notable names from each.
NOTE: Team picks are not set, so slots will vary between mock drafts based on projections used for each
CBS SPORTS, RJ White
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 4, Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 10, Cardinals: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 15, Patriots: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 16, Bears: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 17, Packers: Devonta Smith, LB, Alabama
- No. 20, Titans: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 21, Broncos: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 23, Buccaneers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 26, Seahawks: Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU
- No. 27, Bills: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- No. 29, Saints: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
SEC picks: 9; Alabama: 5; LSU: 2
CBS SPORTS (Tom Fornelli)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 6, Jets: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 10, Cardinals: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- No. 11, Falcons: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 15, Patriots: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 25, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 27, Bills: Eric Stokes, S, Georgia
- No. 29, Saints: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
- No. 32, Chiefs: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
SEC picks: 8; Alabama: 2; LSU: 1
LSU had a chance to relive its national championship campaign Wednesday night with the airing of ‘One for the Ages,’ a documentary of the 2019 season. Here are the most memorable moments from the hour-long film.
CBS SPORTS (Josh Edwards)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 3, Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 9, Dolphins: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 11, Falcons: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 12, Raiders: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- No. 14, Colts: Eric Stokes, S, Georgia
- No. 15, Patriots: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama
- No. 17, Packers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 18, Jaguars: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- No. 19, Browns: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 22, Cowboys: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
- No. 23, Buccaneers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 25, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 29, Saints: Jaycee Horn, S, South Carolina
- No. 32, Chiefs: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama
SEC picks: 13; Alabama: 6; LSU: 1
CBS SPORTS (Chris Trapasso)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 3, Redskins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 8, Raiders: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 11, Dolphina: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 12, Cardinals: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 16, Broncos: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
- No. 17, Packers: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 19, Chargers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- No. 25, Steelers: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- No. 29, Saints: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
- No. 31, 49ers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- SEC picks: 8; Alabama: 3; LSU: 1
WALTER FOOTBALL (Charlie Campbell)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 4, Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 5, Chargers: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 13, Dolphins: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
- No. 17, Cowboys: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
- No. 19, Colts: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- No. 20, Buccaneers: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama
- No. 21, 49ers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 22, Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 25, Titans: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 26, Saints: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 29, Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 31, Seahawks: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 32, Ravens: Trey Hill, OL, Georgia
SEC picks: 12; Alabama: 6; LSU: 1
247SPORTS (Brad Crawford)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 5, Bears: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 8, Jets: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 10, Dolphins: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 11, Titans: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 14, Raiders: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 15, Packers: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
- No. 17, Cardinals: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
- No. 22, Broncos: Cade Mays, OT, Tennessee
- No. 23, Eagles: Trey Hill, C, Georgia
- No. 24, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 25, Seahawks: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- No. 26, Bills: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama
- No. 27, Colts: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
- No. 29, Ravens: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 30, Saints: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
- No. 31, Buccaneers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 32, Chiefs: LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama
SEC picks: 15; Alabama: 8; LSU: 1
247SPORTS (Joel Ryan)
- No. 1, Giants: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
- No. 2, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 3, Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 5, Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 6, Panthers: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 11, Dolphins: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 14, Cardinals: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 17, Broncos: K.J. Costello, QB, Mississippi State
- No. 28, Saints: Trevon Moehrig-Woodard, S, TCU
- No. 30, 49ers: Jabril Cox, LSU
SEC picks: 7; Alabama: 4; LSU: 1
BLEACHER REPORT (Kristopher Knox)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 5, Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 9, Falcons: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 11, Broncos: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 12, Giants: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 15, Browns: Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
- No. 16, Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 17, Raiders: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
- No. 19, Steelers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 22, Colts: JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU
- No. 24, Eagles: LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama
- No. 25, Packers: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
- No. 28, Saints: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
SEC picks: 11; Alabama: 5; LSU: 4
LSU football and the Southeastern Conference will resume voluntary on-campus training June 8, ending a months-long suspension of athletic activities across the league and marking a critical step toward fall competition.
BLEACHER REPORT (Joe Tansey)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 3, Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 4, Panthers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 9, Raiders: Devonta Smith, Alabama
- No. 10, Chargers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 12, Cardinals: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 15, Browns: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 18, Vikings: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
- No. 20, Titans: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
- No. 21, Patriots: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 27, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 29, Saints: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
- No. 30, Ravens: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
SEC picks: 10; Alabama: 5; LSU: 1
BLEACHER REPORT (Zach Buckley)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 3, Redskins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 8, Lions: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 9, Cardinals: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 11, Falcons: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
- No. 12, Dolphins: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 13, Broncos: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 15, Raiders: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 17, Titans: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 18, Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 20, Seahawks: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- No. 24, Eagles: JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU
- No. 29, Saints: Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State
SEC picks: 10; Alabama: 6; LSU: 2
DRAFTWIRE (Luke Easterling)
- No. 1, Redskins: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 4, Giants: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 6, Panthers: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 10, Chargers: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 11, Broncos: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 15, Falcons: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
- No. 17, Titans: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 19, Bills: Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee
- No. 20, Vikings: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- No. 22, Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
- No. 23, Packers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 24, Seahawks: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
- No. 25, Patriots: LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama
- No. 28, Buccaneers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 29, Saints: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
- No. 30, 49ers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 32, Chiefs: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama
SEC picks: 14; Alabama: 8; LSU: 1
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (Michael Renner)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 6, Jets: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 10, Dolphins: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- No. 12, Cardinals: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 14, Falcons: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 16, Browns: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 19, Steelers: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- No. 20, Vikings: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama
- No. 22, Bills: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 23, Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 30, Saints: Quincy Roche, Edge, Miami
SEC picks: 9; Alabama: 6; LSU: 1
SPORTING NEWS (Vinnie Iyer)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 4, Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 6, Jets: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 10, Dolphins: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 15, Jaguars: LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama
- No. 16, Browns: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 17, Bears: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- No. 20, Cowboys: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
- No. 21, Steelers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 23, Colts: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
- No. 25, Bills: Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee
- No. 26, Eagles: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
- No. 27, Patriots: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama
- No. 28, Buccaneers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 29, Saints: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 32, Alabama: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
SEC picks: 14; Alabama: 7; LSU: 1
THE BIG LEAD (Ryan Phillips)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 3, Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 6, Jets: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 10, Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 15, Jaguars: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 16, Browns: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- No. 17, Bears: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 20, Steelers: Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee
- No. 21, Colts: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
- No. 23, Cowboys: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
- No. 24, Seahawks: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 25, Bills: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
- No. 29, Saints: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 32, Chiefs: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama
SEC picks: 12; Alabama: 6; LSU: 1
SAN DIEGO UNION TRIBUNE (Eddie Brown)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 4, Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 10, Dolphins: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 11, Cardinals: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 12, Falcons: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 16, Browns: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 17, Bears: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 19, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 21, Bills: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- No. 23, Packers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 24, Cowboys: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- No. 27, Eagles: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
- No. 29, Saints: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
- No. 30, 49ers: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
SEC picks: 11; Alabama: 5; LSU: 1
BARSTOOL SPORTS (Steven Cheah)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 5, Giants: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 6, Redskins: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 13, Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 14, Bears: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 15, Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 18, Browns: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- No. 23, Titans: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 24, Bills: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- No. 25, Vikings: JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU
- No. 26, Seahawks: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
- No. 28, Buccaneers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 29, Saints: Jay Tufele, DL, USC
SEC picks: 10; Alabama: 4; LSU: 2
FOX SPORTS (Jason McIntyre)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 5, Panthers: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 7, Raiders: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 11, Rams: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 18, Packers: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 21, Chargers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 22, Buccaneers: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 26, Steelers: K.J. Costello, QB, Mississippi State
- No. 27, Seahawks: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
- No. 30, Saints: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 32, 49ers: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
SEC picks: 9; Alabama: 5; LSU: 1
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED (Kevin Hanson)
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 4, Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 6, Jets: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 8, Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 13, Broncos: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 16, Browns: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
- No. 17, Bears: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 20, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 23, Cowboys: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
- No. 24, Seahawks: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
- No. 25, Bills: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
- No. 29, Saints: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 31, 49ers: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
SEC picks: 12; Alabama: 5; LSU: 1
MULTI ROUND MOCK DRAFTS
TANKATHON
1ST ROUND
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 5, Giants: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 8, Jets: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 9, Raiders: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 14, Dolphins: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 16, Jaguars: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 19, Colts: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 20, Titans: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 23, Eagles: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- No. 27, Steelers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 29, Saints: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
SEC picks: 9; Alabama: 5; LSU: 1
2ND ROUND
- No. 33, Jaguars: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
- No. 37, Giants: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- No. 42, Chargers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
- No. 43, Broncos: LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama
- No. 45, Falcons: Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
- No. 47, Tyson Campbell: CB, Georgia
- No. 48, Rams: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama
- No. 50, Vikings: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
- No. 51, Colts: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
- No. 53, Patriots: Jackson Carman, OT, Auburn
- No. 54, Seahawks: JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU
- No. 57, Bills: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
- No. 59, Steelers: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
- No. 61, Saints: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
- No. 63, 49ers: Erick Stokes, CB, Georgia
SEC picks: 14; Alabama: 5; LSU: 2
Total SEC picks: 23; Total Alabama: 10; Total LSU: 3
WALTER FOOTBALL (Walter Cherepinsky)
1ST ROUND
- No. 1, Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- No. 5, Bears: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- No. 8, Jets: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- No. 10, Dolphins: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
- No. 11, Titans: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- No. 14, Raiders: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- No. 15, Packers: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
- No. 17, Cardinals: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
- No. 22, Broncos: Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee
- No. 23, Eagles: Trey Hill, Georgia
- No. 24, Steelers: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
- No. 25, Seahawks: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
- No. 26, Bills: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama
- No. 27, Colts: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
- No. 29, Ravens: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- No. 30, Saints: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
- No. 31, Buccaneers: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- No. 32, Chiefs: LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama
SEC picks: 15; Alabama: 8; LSU: 1
2ND ROUND
- No. 34, Dolphins: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
- No. 35, Panthers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
- No. 36, Redskins: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- No. 40, Jets: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
- No. 51, Browns: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
- No. 53, Vikings: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
- No. 59, Colts: Dimitri Moore, LB, Vanderbilt
- No. 62, Saints: Randall St. Felix, WR, South Florida
- No. 64, Chiefs: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
SEC picks: 8; Alabama: 1; LSU: 0
Total SEC picks: 23; Total Alabama: 9; Total LSU: 1