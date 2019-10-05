LSU's offense in a 42-6 win over Utah State was as slow and methodical as the pockets of fans who meandered into Tiger Stadium for the program's first morning nonconference game in over a decade.

For the first five weeks of college football, all the talk surrounded LSU's new speedy, efficient spread offensive attack that entered Saturday's game ranked first nationally with 57.8 points per game.

The breakneck offense was averaging 2 minutes, 5 seconds on its touchdown drives, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron was concerned about the lack of rest for the Tigers' defense, saying there was going to be a time when "we have to slow the offense down."

That time was against Utah State — a team with an offense that was moving the ball even faster than LSU.

LSU dominated time of possession with long drives and its most successful rushing attack of the season, and Utah State was left with its fewest number of plays in a game all year.

With clear control of the game, the LSU defense had its best performance of the season, with the Tigers outgaining a potent Utah State offense 601-159 in total yards.

The LSU secondary recorded three interceptions against Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, considered by some experts a high prospect for the 2020 NFL draft, who regularly could not make the most of his limited possessions.

LSU held the ball for 41 minutes, 3 seconds, which was over 20 minutes more than Utah State (18 minutes, 57 seconds.)

The game plan was clear from LSU's first offensive possession of the game: a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 4 minutes, 19 seconds. The Tigers had only produced four total drives all season that took more than four minutes.

LSU's speed had been dictated by both a hyper-efficient passing game and a rushing attack that hadn't yet established a rhythm.

The Heisman-contending Joe Burrow played like he was mortal for the first two quarters, although he finished the game 27-of-38 passing for 344 yards, five touchdowns and an interception — which made the quarterback the first in LSU history to record 300-plus passing yards in four straight games.

The focus began with the LSU run game, which produced 248 yards on 51 carries — the largest yard total of the season.

Starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the team with 14 carries for 72 yards.

On the first drive of the game, LSU had eight carries for 50 yards. Edwards-Helaire averaged seven yards per carry on the drive, picking up two first downs with two runs of 10 yards or more.

Even the passes were dedicated to running backs. Burrow completed passes to true freshman John Emery on a wheel route for 12 yards, and he hit Edwards-Helaire for an inside hitch for another 12-yard pass.

Burrow finished the drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to senior Derrick Dillon, who filled in for the injured Terrace Marshall.

Utah State attempted to play fast on offense; but the Aggies made plenty of mistakes early in the game.

Love overthrew a receiver on a quick play on Utah State's first drive, and later in the drive, the Aggies attempted to run a screen play quickly, which was sniffed out by LSU linebacker Patrick Queen for a loss of five.

On the very next play, a third-and-15 at the LSU Love couldn't handle a bad snap and the Aggies had to punt.

At the start of the second quarter, Love attempted to throw a deep pass against LSU true freshman cornerback Derek Stingley, who intercepted the ball and fell out of bounds at the Tigers 1.

In what could have been a position of liability for the offense, the Tigers produced its longest drive of the season in a 13-play, 99-yard touchdown drive that took 6 minutes and 42 seconds.

Burrow finished the drive with a 25-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to put LSU up 21-6 with 4:55 left in the second quarter.

Utah State would not score again, and LSU held the Aggies to 53 total yards in the second half while piling on another 21 points and holding onto the ball for 20 minutes, 26 seconds.