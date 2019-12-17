Despite ranking in the top 10 nationally in two key offensive categories, the LSU basketball team used a 10-day break for final exams to focus on issues that needed to be addressed before getting back on the court.

As Will Wade said Monday, there’s always room for improvement with three games to be played over the next 12 days, starting with a 6 p.m. Wednesday matchup with East Tennessee State in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Games with USC in Los Angeles on Saturday night and a Dec. 29 date with undefeated Liberty will take LSU into Southeastern Conference play at No. 21 Tennessee six days later.

Through games of Monday, the Tigers ranked fifth among 350 Division schools in field-goal shooting at 51.7% after hitting better than 50% in its past four games. They’re also sixth in scoring with 85.3 points per game.

And in the highly respected KenPom.com metrics, LSU is ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency — a stat that measures points scored per 100 possessions.

Those are fine and good in Wade’s eyes, but there were some things LSU (7-2) needed to sharpen up going into the three-game stretch that begins with East Tennessee State (9-2).

In addition to cutting down on turnovers, Wade emphasized the screen game, which he hopes will produce even better shots, and cutting harder to the ball.

Wade even used Wednesday night's opponent as a prime example of that after watching ETSU video.

"It’s night and day how much harder they cut and play offensively than we do,” he said. “Like I told our guys, we’ve been relying on our natural gifts and natural talents here for about the last month. It’s great — we’re talented. We’ve got natural gifts, natural talent.

“We’ve got good players, but we’ve got to execute at a higher level. We’ve got to screen. … We’ve got to cut.”

There is also the issue of slow starts.

In their last three games, the Tigers let Missouri State, New Orleans and Northwestern State hang around for a good portion of the first half even though they eventually blew them all out.

“We’ve got to get off to a much better start against them than we’ve been getting off to,” Wade said of ETSU, the Southern Conference preseason favorite. “We can’t dig ourselves holes like we have been because a team the caliber of East Tennessee State, you’re not going to be able to dig yourself out of that hole.

“We’re not as locked in mentally and as focused mentally as we need to,” he said. “We give up way too many easy baskets off scouting reports early in the game. We have got to be more locked in mentally to what we’re doing and more locked in to our game plan.”

In addition to pointing out that one of ETSU’s two losses was to Kansas, the nation’s new No. 1 team, Wade said the Buccaneers are in the top 50 nationally in scoring, field-goal percentage and 3-point field-goal percentage. They’re 34th in offensive efficiency in KenPom.com.

“They are an elite, elite offensive team,” Wade said. “They have one of the top 35 offenses in the entire country.”

Guard Bo Hodges, who averages 14.5 points per game, forward Jeromy Rodriguez and guard Daivien Williamson were preseason All-SoCon picks by league coaches.

Williamson comes off the bench along with guard Tray Boyd, who leads the Bucs with 14.6 points per game.

They’ll test an LSU defense that has also gotten some attention in practice despite holding its last three opponents below 60 points — the first time that’s happened in Wade’s two-plus seasons.

“Defensively, we worked on some new wrinkles that we want to try whether it be in the full court or in the half court,” he said. “We need to speed the game up. We need to take people out of what they do a little bit.

"We just worked on some different concepts that we can use over the next couple months.”

The basics

WHAT: East Tennessee State at LSU

WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

TV: SEC Network

ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7

UP NEXT: vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m. Saturday (at Staples Center, Los Angeles)

Briefly

• Will Wade secured his 50th win as LSU coach in the Tigers' most recent outing Dec. 8. He's now 50-22 in two-plus seasons.

• LSU point guard Javonte Smart has racked up 26 assists in the past four games after having 19 in the first five contests.

• LSU has held three straight foes under 60 points — beating Northwestern State 109-59, UNO 90-54 and Missouri State 73-58.

Probable lineups

East Tennessee State (9-2)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Isaiah Tisdale 6-1 Sr. 7.3 3.0*

G Patrick Good 6-0 Jr. 7.0 2.5

G Bo Hodges 6-5 Jr. 14.5 5.8

F Jeromy Rodriguez 6-7 Sr. 10.1 7.4

C Lucas N'Guessan 7-0 Sr. 8.3 5.1

Key reserves

G Daivien Williamson 6-2 So. 10.6 2.9*

G Tray Boyd 6-4 Sr. 14.6 2.3*

F Charlie Weber 6-9 Fr. 5.5 3.0

* assists

LSU (7-2)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 10.9 5.0*

G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 16.0 5.2

F Darius Days 6-6 So. 14.2 8.2

F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 15.4 7.9

F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 13.1 5.8

Key reserves

G Charles Manning 6-5 Jr. 8.4 3.9

G James Bishop 6-2 Fr. 3.7 0.6*

G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 1.7 2.3

* assists