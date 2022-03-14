The LSU gymnastics’ team best performance of the season vaulted the Tigers up the national rankings and into the No. 2 seed heading into Saturday’s Southeastern Conference Championships.
LSU was tied for the league’s third-best dual meet record (9-3, 4-3 SEC), but the Tigers’ 198.125-197.875 victory Friday over Utah improved their NQS (National Qualifying Score) to 197.735. Because the SEC meet is seeded by the NQS averages, LSU vaulted ahead of Auburn and Alabama and into the No. 2 spot behind SEC regular-season champion Florida.
The top-seeded Gators have an NQS of 198.050. Auburn and Alabama are at 197.650, but Auburn won a tiebreaker with Alabama for the No. 3 seed.
All four teams will compete in the evening session (Session II) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Missouri, No. 7 Arkansas and No. 8 Georgia will compete in Session I at 2:30 p.m.
Both sessions will be shown live on the SEC Network.
LSU will start on uneven bars, then move to balance beam, floor and finish on vault. Florida will have the Olympic rotation of vault, bars, beam and floor. Auburn will go beam, floor, vault and bars, while Alabama’s rotation will be floor, vault, bars and beam.
LSU had a strong performance in its meet at Florida on Feb. 11 but lost 198.150-197.825. LSU beat Auburn at home on Feb. 5 197.975-197.750 and beat Bama at home on Feb. 18, 198.050-197.600.
LSU won the inaugural SEC Championship meet in 1981 and took three straight titles from 2017-19. There was no championship meet in 2020 because of the pandemic. The Tigers were the runner-up to Alabama in last year’s SEC meet in Huntsville, Alabama.
SEC Championships
Session I – 2:30 p.m. Saturday
5. Kentucky (197.250 NQS)
6. Missouri (197.190)
7. Arkansas (196.820)
8. Georgia (196.575)
Session II – 7 p.m. Saturday
1. Florida (198.050)
2. LSU (197.735)
3. Auburn (197.650)
4. Alabama (197.650)