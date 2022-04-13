One sprint down the vault runway. Maybe 10 seconds.
“Maybe even shorter,” Kiya Johnson said.
That’s all the time the LSU All-American has to try to win an NCAA individual championship Thursday.
It’s do or do not. Pass, or fail. An NCAA individual title or see you next year.
“If I would have had a choice it would have been floor or beam,” Johnson said Wednesday. “Something with more of a performance aspect. But I love vaulting also. It’s exciting to at least compete in this meet.”
At least Johnson is there. She’s competing as an individual because her LSU team flamed out in the NCAA Raleigh (North Carolina) regional earlier this month, failing to even make it to the regional final by finishing third in its semifinal.
On vault, though, Johnson excelled. The LSU junior scored a 9.95 in Raleigh, the same as teammate Haleigh Bryant. But Johnson advanced because she got a perfect 10 for her vault from one of the four judges while Bryant got three 9.95s and a 9.90, with the high and low scores discarded.
Johnson will compete in the third rotation of Semifinal II Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with Auburn’s gymnasts on vault. The semifinal begins at 5 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2, as will be Thursday’s first semifinal at noon.
The NCAA individual championships will be decided Thursday. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to Saturday’s final at noon on ABC.
The championships will be a home meet for Johnson, who is from nearby DeSoto, Texas, and trained at Texas Dreams in Coppell just north of Dallas.
She will have lots of family and friends, fellow gymnasts from Texas Dreams and LSU’s full compliment of coaches with her. But not having the rest of her teammates present will make it an experiences she wishes was different.
“Obviously it would be the best-case scenario if the whole team got to come,” Johnson said. “But they all supported me in the gym when I had to practice alone. I miss them, but they have my back.”
LSU was the No. 6 national seed going into the Raleigh regional but turned in a score of 196.575, the Tigers’ worst of the season. It is the first time since 2011 that LSU failed to reach the NCAA Championships in a non-Covid year.
“It was a lot of ups and downs,” Johnson said of LSU’s season. “We had to take it week by week because of injuries and illnesses and all the things that went on. It was definitely a learning experience for everybody. We don’t want to feel this way at the end of next year. There are a lot of positives we can look at and a lot of negatives we can fix.”
Johnson has a chronic Achilles tendon injury, but vault is an event that doesn’t stress it much. She will do her same routine as all season: a Yurchenko double full with two twists off to the landing.
“Jay (Clark, LSU’s coach) always talked about pacing me” this season, Johnson said. “I think I started to peak at the right time and started to feel good. I think we managed it pretty well.
“For me, the tumbling and takeoffs on floor hurt a little more. Once I get warmed up and do it a couple of times it’ll be fine.”