After taking Sunday and Monday off, the No. 4-ranked Tigers went through a “Tell the Truth Monday”-like practice Tuesday, holding a light workout in their indoor facility without helmets or pads.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said at the New Orleans Quarterback Club that left guard Garrett Brumfield was only 60 percent healthy and questionable for the Alabama game on Nov. 3. Still, the senior left guard worked out with the other LSU offensive linemen in drills during the early part of practice observed by the media, with braces on both knees. Brumfield has been out since suffering an injury Sept. 22 against Louisiana Tech.

Sophomore Patrick Queen appeared to lead off the rotation in place of suspended Rover linebacker Devin White. White must sit out the first half of the Alabama game because he was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter of this past Saturday’s 19-3 LSU victory against Mississippi State. Orgeron also said the Tigers could use true freshmen Micah Baskerville and Damone Clark in White’s spot.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Nose tackle Breiden Fehoko also practiced with his group after the State game with what Orgeron described as an elbow injury. Coach O said Fehoko could have played against the Bulldogs in an emergency.

Orgeron also said he would probably give nose tackle Ed Alexander this week off because of lingering knee trouble, but Alexander was also doing drills with the other defensive linemen.

Orgeron said the Tigers would have a spring-like heavy practice session Wednesday then have their annual “Tiger Bowl” practice Thursday, with upper classmen serving as coaches. The Tigers will have off Friday, Saturday and Sunday off before beginning preparations Monday in earnest for Alabama.

Kickoff against the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide is set for 7 p.m. on CBS in Tiger Stadium.