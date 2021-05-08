Forced to the elimination bracket at the NCAA beach volleyball championships, No. 4 LSU knocked off Florida State for the first time this season Saturday morning — but the Tigers' season came to an end later in the day after they lost 3-2 to No. 1 UCLA.
"I could not be more proud of this team," said senior Kristen Nuss, the winningest player in NCAA beach volleyball history. "The way we fought until the very end is something that I will remember forever.”
On their second day in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the Tigers started strong against the Bruins, winning the first sets on courts 1, 4 and 5 while dropping the first set on courts 2 and 3.
LSU managed to take the lead first with senior Jess Lansman and sophomore Sydney Moore taking a win on Court 4 in the second set.
The Bruins struck back by defeating the Tigers’ Court 2 pair of senior Claire Coppola and junior Kelli Greene-Agnew. The second court was a stumbling point for LSU all weekend, as the pair went 0-4.
The Tigers regained the lead on Court 1 with the pair of Nuss and Taryn Kloth securing a perfect 36-0 record on the season. Nuss and Kloth were the only undefeated pair in the nation this season.
Court 3 tied it at 2 after senior Toni Rodriguez and junior Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope suffered a narrow defeat, losing both sets by a total of five points.
Finally, on Court 5, seniors Olivia Ordonez and Kahlee York were forced to a decisive third set, where they fell 12-15, sealing the match.
LSU played seven seniors in their tournament, and the Tigers will now have to replace the most successful class in program history.
"Anybody that has seen our team play the past five years has seen the body of work," coach Russell Brock said. "All the stats are almost incalculable. Even as we stand in the circle, it's daunting to think about how we will replace them. It's not just their skill. It's their accountability level, the way that they commit to the program, their understanding of what it means to be who we are."
LSU had survived an earlier test Saturday against the Seminoles with a 3-1 win. The Tigers were 0-4 against FSU on the season going into Saturday's dual.
The Tigers won courts 4 and 5 in the two sets, while dropping Court 2 in the same length.
The pair of Nuss and Kloth sealed the deal for LSU in a third set after dropping the first set and winning the second. The Court 5 matched went unfinished, but the Tigers led in the third set on that court as well.
“That first set was tough,” Nuss said. “It was kind of like a wakeup call. We battled through a lot of tight sets. We were like it is go time.”
The Tigers finished the season 27-9, compiling their second-highest win total in program history.