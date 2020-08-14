BANDON, Ore. — Philip Barbaree’s U.S. Amateur odyssey came to an end Friday with a 4 and 2 loss to Matthew Sharpstene in the quarterfinals at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
The LSU golfer from Shreveport never led in the match after bogeying the first hole while Sharpstene made a par. Barbaree’s opponent also won the fourth and fifth holes and took a 3-up lead to the back nine.
Barbaree cut the deficit to 2-down with birdies at the par-4 10th and the par-3 12th. But Sharpstene eagled the par-5 13th to take command once again and birdied the 16th and final hole to take the match.
This was Barbaree’s third match play appearance in the U.S. Amateur in six appearances overall.
Fellow LSU golfer Trey Winstead made it to the round of 32 Friday before losing 1-up to Davis Lamb.