SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.
THE GAME
WHO: No. 11 LSU (9-3) at No. 8 UCF (12-0)
WHEN: Noon (CST)
WHERE: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
BROADCAST INFO
TV: ESPN
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
Click here for more radio affiliates
STREAMING: WatchESPN app
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.
KEY STORYLINES
Will UCF declare themselves national champions? Playoff expansion? An orangutan in the LSU secondary?
LSU QB Joe Burrow nearing end of first season; 'He's the John Wayne guy. Nothing bothers him'
Rabalais: Something to prove — LSU and UCF hope the Fiesta Bowl is only the start
LSU turns to Glen Logan and Tyler Shelvin to 'play like Tigers' on defensive line in Fiesta Bowl
Devin White chases ball carriers, not trends, as he prepares for Fiesta Bowl and NFL draft decision
EXPERT PICKS
Brooks Kubena: UCF 31, LSU 24
Scott Rabalais: LSU 34, UCF 27
Sheldon Mickles: LSU 27, UCF 24
Christian Simmons: UCF 31, LSU 24