LIVE UPDATES

Can't see updates below? Click here.

Rabalais: Something to prove — LSU and UCF hope the Fiesta Bowl is only the start SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The LSU Tigers and UCF Knights have been living the high life this week in this diamond-crusted Phoenix suburb, an oasis i…

Scroll below for broadcast info, story lines to know and live updates from the field.

THE GAME

WHO: No. 11 LSU (9-3) at No. 8 UCF (12-0)

WHEN: Noon (CST)

WHERE: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: WatchESPN app

Can't see video below? Click here.

KEY STORYLINES

Will UCF declare themselves national champions? Playoff expansion? An orangutan in the LSU secondary?

LSU QB Joe Burrow nearing end of first season; 'He's the John Wayne guy. Nothing bothers him'

Rabalais: Something to prove — LSU and UCF hope the Fiesta Bowl is only the start

LSU turns to Glen Logan and Tyler Shelvin to 'play like Tigers' on defensive line in Fiesta Bowl

Devin White chases ball carriers, not trends, as he prepares for Fiesta Bowl and NFL draft decision

EXPERT PICKS

Brooks Kubena: UCF 31, LSU 24

Scott Rabalais: LSU 34, UCF 27

Sheldon Mickles: LSU 27, UCF 24

Christian Simmons: UCF 31, LSU 24

READ THE FULL BREAKDOWNS HERE