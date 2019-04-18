Daniel Cabrera has batted in the middle of LSU’s lineup all season, and now that he has returned from an injury, LSU wants more from him.

The sophomore left fielder led the USA Collegiate National Team in home runs last summer. He possesses the ability, coach Paul Mainieri has said, to earn consideration as one of the best hitters in the Southeastern Conference.

Now, LSU enters the final month of the regular season one game out of first place in the conference and ranked No. 15 in the country. It needs Cabrera at his best.

“He's going to have to get it going for us to have a chance,” Mainieri said. “We're going to count on him.”

Cabrera was having a productive season, batting over .300 and flashing defensive improvement, until pain at the base of his right thumb became overwhelmingly intense.

Cabrera had managed discomfort, which emerged last December, throughout the season. But after a swing against Mississippi State last month, Mainieri said Cabrera’s pain became “unbearable.” His wrist hurt when it stretched, so he felt pain whenever he swung a baseball bat.

The day after LSU returned from Mississippi State, Cabrera underwent a procedure, Mainieri said. Cabrera also saw a hand specialist and received treatment. He sat out for two weeks, tracking the flight of balls when his teammates took batting practice.

Cabrera missed seven games, and LSU went 5-2.

“Honestly, it sucks,” Cabrera said of watching LSU play without him. “I've never gone through that before. I've never had an injury that made me sit on the bench. Not being able to play and help my team out, it sucks. Honestly, it's the worst thing ever.”

Cabrera played again when LSU opened a series last weekend at Missouri.

“He wanted to get back out here and try to help us win,” senior outfielder Antoine Duplantis said.

But LSU lost two of the three games, and Cabrera went 2 for 14 with eight strikeouts. As LSU lost another two productive hitters to injury, Zach Watson and Chris Reid, the team’s offensive production dropped.

Cabrera said his hand felt good last week at Missouri, but he had to spend the series regaining comfort in the batter’s box.

Two days later, Cabrera showed the effect he can have on LSU’s offense. He singled twice in a loss. The two innings he reached base, LSU scored.

As the Tigers marked the halfway point of the conference schedule with a series against No. 25 Florida, Cabrera sat once again in the middle of LSU’s lineup.

Watson and Reid returned — both sooner than expected — giving LSU more stability. But their presence cannot alone support LSU. It needs Cabrera to have success.

“He's supposed to be one of our best hitters,” Mainieri said. “We're going to need to get more out of him without question.”