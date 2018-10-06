An LSU wide receiver is hoping bigger number on his back can help lead to bigger and better numbers on the field. 

After a slow start in his first five games with LSU, junior Jonathan Giles is changing his jersey from No. 7 to No. 12, LSU confirmed Saturday.

Through five games, Giles has caught just four passes for 20 yards. He was held without a catch in games against Louisiana Tech and Southeastern Louisiana. 

Giles sat out the 2017 season after transferring from Texas Tech, where he had a career best season of 69 catches for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016. 

No. 5 LSU faces off with No. 22 Florida in Gainesville at 2:30 p.m. (CST) on CBS. 

