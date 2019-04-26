The LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously approved the contract for new athletic director Scott Woodward and the amended contract for men’s basketball coach Will Wade.

Woodward has already signed a six-year, $7.95 million contract, which was presented as part of the board agenda. Woodward, an LSU graduate and Baton Rouge native, will earn $1.1 million per year with salary increases bringing his total compensation to $1.5 million by the final year of the deal.

The contract includes a payment of $50,000 in damages to Texas A&M, where Woodward served as athletic director since 2016, and a $250,000 relocation/signing bonus. Woodward can also earn two $250,000 retention bonuses if he remains on the job through April 2024 and a $500,000 retention bonus if he remains through April 2025.

Woodward’s contract runs from May 6 through April 30, 2025. His contract cay be extended two years through April 2027 at a salary of $1.5 million per year if LSU is penalized by NCAA sanctions because of events that happened before Woodward’s hiring.

Texas A&M was reportedly paying Woodward a $900,000 base salary per year. Woodward succeeds Joe Alleva, who was making $725,000 per year in a contract that runs through June 2020.

Woodward did not attend Friday's meeting.

LSU announced last Thursday that Alleva had been reassigned to a new position: special assistant to the president for donor relations. LSU President F. King Alexander said during the meeting that elements of Alleva’s remaining deal must still be determined.

“He will be with us for a little bit,” Alexander said. “We’re working through the details.”

Board member Jay Blossman complained that details of Alleva’s reassignment that appeared in the media were not immediately available to the board.

“The Advocate knows more than what I do,” he said.

Thomas Skinner, LSU vice-president for legal affairs and general counsel, told the board that work remains on Alleva’s deal which will require board action.

“I think everyone will be satisfied with the outcome,” Skinner said.

There was no discussion in regards to Wade’s reworked deal before it was voted upon.

Wade agreed to forego $250,000 in performance bonuses for LSU winning the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship in 2018-19 and reaching the NCAA tournament regional semifinals. Wade also agreed to terms that make it easier for LSU to fire him if the NCAA cites him for serious infractions.

LSU may now fire Wade for cause if he commits a Level I or Level II NCAA violation, or if the NCAA notifies LSU that Wade was involved in Level I or II violations. The NCAA defines Level I violations as a “severe breach of conduct” and Level II as “significant breach of conduct.”

LSU suspended Wade March 8 after he refused to answer questions about an FBI wiretap of him discussing the recruitment of a player believed to be Tigers freshman guard Javonte Smart. Wade and LSU are believed to be the subject of an NCAA investigation because of the wiretaps.

Wade agreed to the new terms of his contract April 14, the day he was reinstated as coach after finally meeting April 12 with LSU officials and NCAA representatives.

Woodward said Monday at his introductory news conference that he wants Wade to continue as coach and that he has “my 100 percent support.” However, Woodward qualified his statements at the time by saying had not yet met with Wade except briefly and that he did not believe he had all the facts of the case.