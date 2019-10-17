The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 63, Mississippi State 10
This will be the game where LSU will show how many points it can score when it is given extra possessions. Mississippi State has turned the ball over 12 times this season. Only 13 FBS teams have turned the ball over more. LSU's defense will flex its strength with turnovers in Starkvegas, and the offense will cash in.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 48, Mississippi State 17
Mississippi State will give LSU its best shot as the Bulldogs try to salvage their season after an embarrassing loss to Tennessee. It won’t be enough. This LSU team has the poise and talent to win in hostile environments, and by the second half, it will have quieted the cowbells.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 52, Mississippi State 24
Lots of cowbell-juiced spirit will allow State to hang with LSU most of the first half. Freshman QB Garrett Shrader may even vex the Tigers’ much-questioned defense for awhile. But the big plays will pile up for the LSU offense like poker chips backed by a winning hand. Ultimately, State will have to fold.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 56, Mississippi State 14
If State thought last Saturday's 20-10 loss to lowly Tennessee was a nightmare on Rocky Top, it's about to get worse. Auburn scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight possessions in a 56-23 beating of State on Sept. 28, losing a fumble on the other drive. If Auburn can score 56, LSU can too.