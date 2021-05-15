LSU's speed was on full display on the final day of the Southeastern Conference track and field championships Saturday.
The LSU men and women swept the 4x100-meter relay titles for the consecutive year in the first event on the track, setting the tone for a productive day and night.
After that fast start, coach Dennis Shaver's teams combined for five individual event wins — two by sprinter Terrance Laird — to wrap up the three-day meet in College Station, Texas.
The Lady Tigers took second in the team race with 120½ points behind Arkansas' winning total of 127.
The Tigers had 108 points to take third behind Arkansas, which made it a sweep with 129 points, and Alabama with 109.
LSU started fast with the men winning the sprint relay in rousing fashion after Laird brought the Tigers from third place to the finish line first with a strong anchor carry.
Laird teamed with Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams and Dorian Camel to get the stick around in 38.87 seconds and deliver LSU's sixth win in the past eight conference meets.
Moments later, the LSU women one-upped their male counterparts when Tonea Marshall, Favour Ofili, Symone Mason and Thelma Davies clocked a time of 42.52 for the win.
It was their fifth SEC sprint relay title in a row as well.
Their time was also the fastest in the world this year, topping the 42.63 posted by Southern California on May 2, and was the fifth-fastest in the history of the LSU women's program.
At that point, they were just getting started.
Laird came back later and easily raced to victories in the 100 and 200 meters.
In doing so, the Penn State transfer matched the feat of former LSU star and Olympian Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, who claimed both sprint titles after anchoring the Tigers' relay to a win in 2016.
Laird's time of 9.80 seconds in the 100 was aided by a 3.2 meters-per-second tailwind, but it couldn't be counted for record-keeping purposes because it was over the allowable +2.0 mps.
Unfazed, Laird returned an hour later and won the 200 with a wind-legal time of 19.82.
That was just one-hundredth of a second off the world-leading 19.81 he posted in winning the title in the Texas Relays on March 27.
Williams later joined Laird as an individual winner when he claimed the 400 in 44.37 seconds.
On the women's side, Marshall came back to take the 100 hurdles title in 12.62 seconds and Brittley Humphrey won the 400 hurdles in 56.14 seconds.
LSU had eight other top-three finishes that contributed big points to the team totals.
On the men's side, Damion Thomas (13.25) and Eric Edwards (13.27) raced to a 2-3 finish in the 110-meter hurdles and Sean Burrell clocked a personal-record time in taking second in the 400 hurdles (48.92).
For the Lady Tigers, Ofili (22.16) and Mason (22.37) ran 2-3 in the 200, Milan was second in the 400 hurdles (56.54) and Katy-Ann McDonald was second in the 800 (2:05.23 seconds).