LSU cornerback Greedy Williams has been named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented to the nation's best defensive back, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.
The winner of the Thorpe Award will be announced Dec. 6 live on ESPN's college football awards show at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Williams would be the third LSU player to win the Thorpe Award, joining Morris Claiborne (2011) and Patrick Peterson (2010).
Williams, a 6-foot-3, 184-pound Shreveport native, has two interceptions this season, and he is second on the team with 10 passes defended. He was named first team All-SEC in 2017, when he was also named third team All-America.
Here is the full list of Thorpe Award finalists:
- Greedy Williams, LSU
- Deandre Baker, Georgia
- Julian Love, Notre Dame