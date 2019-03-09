Just one day after its coach was suspended indefinitely by the university, the LSU basketball team got some good news Saturday afternoon.

A tumultuous 24-hour period ended with LSU, which will be without coach Will Wade and guard Javonte Smart for Saturday night's game with Vanderbilt, being guaranteed no worse than a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.

LSU, which can win the title outright with a victory over Vanderbilt, claimed the No. 1 seed for next week's SEC tournament after Tennessee lost at Auburn.

Auburn defeated No. 5 Tennessee 84-80, which means 10th-ranked LSU, having already wrapped up a double-bye for the tournament, will be the top seed when the event begins Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

As the No. 1 seed, LSU won't play until noon Friday (ESPN) in Bridgestone Arena against the winner of the game between the No. 8 and 9 seeds, who play Thursday at noon (SEC Network).

Tennessee and LSU were tied atop the SEC standings with 15-2 records going into the final day of the regular season.

An LSU win over Vanderbilt will give the Tigers the title outright, its first since 2009, but a loss and a Kentucky victory against Florida in a game that starts at 1 p.m. would throw the league race into a three-way tie.

But LSU wins any tiebreakers with No. 6 Kentucky (14-3)and Tennessee by virtue of its victories over the Wildcats and Vols in a 12-day span last month.

So, the league could wind up with a champion, co-champions or tri-champions pending the outcome of the LSU and Kentucky games.