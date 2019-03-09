Just one day after its coach was suspended indefinitely by the university, the LSU basketball team got some good news Saturday afternoon.
A tumultuous 24-hour period ended with LSU, which will be without coach Will Wade and guard Javonte Smart for Saturday night's game with Vanderbilt, being guaranteed no worse than a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.
LSU, which can win the title outright with a victory over Vanderbilt, claimed the No. 1 seed for next week's SEC tournament after Tennessee lost at Auburn.
Auburn defeated No. 5 Tennessee 84-80, which means 10th-ranked LSU, having already wrapped up a double-bye for the tournament, will be the top seed when the event begins Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee.
As the No. 1 seed, LSU won't play until noon Friday (ESPN) in Bridgestone Arena against the winner of the game between the No. 8 and 9 seeds, who play Thursday at noon (SEC Network).
Tennessee and LSU were tied atop the SEC standings with 15-2 records going into the final day of the regular season.
LSU will hold out freshman guard Javonte Smart out of Saturday night's game against Vanderbilt, the school announced Saturday.
An LSU win over Vanderbilt will give the Tigers the title outright, its first since 2009, but a loss and a Kentucky victory against Florida in a game that starts at 1 p.m. would throw the league race into a three-way tie.
But LSU wins any tiebreakers with No. 6 Kentucky (14-3)and Tennessee by virtue of its victories over the Wildcats and Vols in a 12-day span last month.
So, the league could wind up with a champion, co-champions or tri-champions pending the outcome of the LSU and Kentucky games.