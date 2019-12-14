MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. — For LSU’s two newest men's basketball signees, it all began with visualization.
When he was in fifth grade, Cam Thomas’ room was covered with Kobe Bryant memorabilia. When he saw Kobe make a move or sink a tough shot on TV, Thomas and his mother Leslie would head to the gym, and she would make sure that he did it over and over until he got it right.
Growing up in the age of AAU highlight reels, Bradley Ezewiro would watch mix tapes online of top-rated players, wanting to be one of them one day.
For both of them, their visions came true.
Thomas, a shooting guard from Chesapeake, Virginia, is one of the nation’s best scorers. Ezewiro, a forward from Torrance, California, is following in the footsteps of many of those players he watched, including Naz Reid, Emmitt Williams and Trendon Watford — all of whom went to LSU.
“It kind of felt right to go to LSU, because I used to watch Emmitt, Trendon, Naz like all day,” Ezewiro said. “It’s crazy how it all came together and we’re all cool now, now that I’m going to LSU.”
He and Thomas — currently teammates — both signed with LSU last month, and they’re both ready to see the court early for the Tigers.
Scoring from a young age
Leslie Thomas remembers the first time her son showed the promise of playing at a higher level.
Cam was in second grade, and tagged along with his older sister to the Oscar Smith Middle School gym. Eighth-graders were shooting around, and Leslie asked Oscar Smith coach Phillip Twine if Cam could jump in with them.
Sure, Twine said, not expecting what he was about to see.
Not only did the 7-year-old boy score on the eighth-graders — he was shooting 3-pointers over them. It was a turning point for Cam, Leslie and even Twine. Twine pledged he wouldn’t retire from his long middle school coaching career until Cam played.
Twine kept his promise, and Cam helped Oscar Smith win multiple city titles. During a team banquet, Twine said Cam was the best player he’s had in more than 30 years of coaching.
Cam and Leslie constantly went to the gym and worked on Cam’s game. Some days, they tried to replicate a move of Kobe’s, while on others Leslie would count Cam’s free throws and make sure he was making 10 in a row.
Coaches began to notice Cam, especially after he set the Virginia freshman scoring record during his first year at Oscar Smith High School. One of those coaches was Steve Smith, the head coach at Oak Hill Academy.
Oak Hill, located in Mouth of Wilson in southwest Virginia, has groomed dozens of NBA players, including Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Rajon Rondo. Cam went to Oak Hill for his junior season, and in his second year is already placing himself among the previous Oak Hill greats with the way he can score.
More muscle, less noise
Ezewiro almost looks like a football player running downfield as he comes down the court.
His neck is nearly as wide as his head. His legs look like tree trunks, thundering their way across the hardwood and launching him upward for punishing dunks. He tips the scales at around 280 pounds, and Ezewiro says he’s getting into better shape at Oak Hill.
“I came here with a lot of fat,” he said, feeling his thighs and shoulders, “and I’ve just turned that fat into muscle.”
Oak Hill alumnus and former NBA player Brandon Jennings was coaching Ezewiro on a summer team in the Los Angeles area and saw potential in him. He called Smith and talked with Ezewiro about possibly going to Oak Hill.
Smith needed a big man, and after watching Ezewiro play in the Peach Jam event in Georgia, he knew Ezewiro had what he was looking for.
Mouth of Wilson is a far cry from Ezewiro’s hometown near Los Angeles. To get to the school, you drive on single-lane roads that wind through the mountains. Horses graze near the Oak Hill entrance.
“It’s super quiet,” Ezewiro said. “It’s a lot of cameras and people saying a lot of stuff in L.A. But here, it’s a community of 100 students, probably 30 faculty members. You know everyone’s name.”
As a starter for Oak Hill, he’s become a better shooter, and can guard multiple positions.
“He’s going to be really good,” Smith said. “His best days are in front of him.”
Becoming unstoppable
On Nov. 12, Oak Hill played Carolina Basketball Academy. As soon as the ball was tipped, CBA had a player in Thomas’ face. Quickly, Thomas realized CBA was playing a box-and-one defense on him — a look he hadn’t seen since middle school.
Thomas was a little thrown off at first. On the sideline, Smith wasn’t worried. He knew Thomas would get his points.
And he did. Thomas scored 39 points in Oak Hill’s 101-61 victory.
That’s just what Thomas does, as he’s averaging 32 points per contest through 11 games.
Cole Anthony, who’s scoring 23 points per game as a freshman for North Carolina this season, played for Oak Hill last season. Even with Anthony on the roster, Thomas was the team’s go-to scorer.
“(Cole) deferred to Cam,” Smith said. “That’s how good he is offensively.”
Smith, who coached some of the best scorers the NBA has seen in recent years, said Thomas might be the best scorer he’s ever coached. Thomas is unlike any player he’s had, and he can’t help but smirk when he talks about some of the shots Thomas can make.
“He shoots one-footed, step-back 3s,” Smith said. “You know, like James Harden? I would have never let anybody do that 10 years ago. I would have put them on the bench.”
Again, that comes from watching what Harden does and trying to replicate it. Thomas practices those one-footed shots, making them over and over until they feel routine. Bryant and Harden have shaped the way he plays, Thomas said.
“I look at what they do and I work on it, and they’re unstoppable, so if I can do the same, I’ll be the same way,” Thomas said.
Heading to Baton Rouge
Smith said it’s incredibly unusual for two of his players to commit to the same college. He said it can be risky for college coaches to recruit two people at the same school.
“Some schools don’t do that because they feel like, 'If we recruit all of them, we might not get any of them if you don’t show them the same level of attention,' ” Smith said. “But these guys were high on their radar and their top recruits, so they recruited them both pretty hard.”
Tigers coach Will Wade was particularly active in their recruitment, coming to Oak Hill as much as he could by NCAA rules. Leslie Thomas said she liked both LSU and UCLA, but said UCLA started recruiting other shooting guards, which illustrated a lack of commitment to Cam. LSU never did that, she said.
Assistants Bill Armstrong and Tasmin Mitchell were vital to Ezewiro’s recruitment. When Ezewiro’s mother wasn’t able to make it to his official visit due to a work commitment, Armstrong and Wade flew out to Torrance to see her specifically.
Both Thomas and Ezewiro see opportunity for early playing time at LSU. Ezewiro hopes to follow in the footsteps of Reid and Williams.
“Me coming in, right after all the hype, I can fill their shoes and become one of the next big men in Baton Rouge,” Ezewiro said.
Skylar Mays is graduating this spring, leaving the role of leading scorer open for Thomas. Smith said that from talking with LSU coaches, they’re hoping that Thomas can come in and score 20 points per game.
“There’s going to be a lot of pressure on him to do that, because that’s what they expect,” Smith said. “That’s what they think they’re getting in Cam, and they are.”