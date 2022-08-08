Sylvia Fowles didn’t want a lot of fanfare to mark her run to retirement in her final WNBA season.
Why start now?
Fowles has flown under the radar in her basketball career about as much as a 6-foot-6 woman can. At LSU, she played in the shadow of the great Seimone Augustus. In the WNBA, she’s toiled in comparative anonymity, at least nothing on par with the attention and adulation of a Sue Bird, another WNBA legend who is retiring at the end of this season.
“Why do I have to work twice as hard just to get noticed?” Fowles asked in a recent interview with the New York Times.
As the end of Fowles’ career draws closer, though, the accolades are starting to pile up. Basketball fans, the casual and the rabid, recognize what will be leaving when Fowles hangs up her No. 34 jersey for the final time. The best all-time classic center in the history of the WNBA. That’s how her Minnesota Lynx coach, Cheryl Reeve, described Fowles.
She may be biased, but she’s not wrong.
“Certainly, she ranks at the very top,” said Bob Starkey, back for his second stint as an LSU women’s basketball assistant, having also coached Fowles from 2004-08. “You do it statistically or with the eye test. Talk about someone who has excelled at every single level — the Olympics, international, in the WNBA and in college. She’s all over the record book. Her career totals are amazing.”
At LSU, Fowles played in four straight Women’s Final Fours and was a three-time All-American. She won two WNBA titles with the Lynx, and won four Olympic gold medals with Team USA (the first three with Augustus). She’s been on eight WNBA All-Star teams during her 15-year career, where she’s been a regular-season and finals MVP. She’s the league’s all-time leader in rebounds (3,973) and field-goal percentage (60.0%).
“I think she’ll be a first-ballot hall of famer,” Starkey said. “That’s how great her career is. That’s how she’s viewed by the people who know the game.”
Fowles, who will be 36 in October, still plays at a high level. She’s averaged 15.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for her WNBA career and is at 14.6 and 9.7 this season. In the WNBA All-Star Game last month in Chicago, where she played the first seven seasons of her career with the Sky, she had a slam dunk and hit a 3-pointer.
“The thing people take for granted is how difficult it is to play an extended career at the post position,” Starkey said. “She could probably play another 5-6 years if she wanted to. Her longevity has added to her greatness.”
But Fowles knows it’s time to step away. She knew it at the start of the 2021 season, when she had to force herself to work out intensely enough to get ready for the WNBA grind.
“It’s different being in shape and being in basketball shape,” Fowles said Monday.
Fowles and the Lynx have three regular season games left: Wednesday at Phoenix, Friday at home against Seattle (Starkey and his wife Sherie will be there) and Sunday at Connecticut. Maybe that won’t be the end, but it probably will. Minnesota (13-20) is in fifth place in the Western Conference, with the top four from each conference making the playoffs. And the Lynx face two of the WNBA’s top four teams in Seattle and Connecticut.
When it’s done, Fowles plans on being a mortician. Yes, that’s right. It’s something she’s talked about since she visited LSU on her first recruiting visit, Starkey said.
And what’s next for Fowles at LSU? The school has already retired her No. 34 jersey. Augustus will soon get a statue outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. One for Fowles rightly should follow not long after that.
For now, the praise for an amazing career will suffice. Praise long overdue.