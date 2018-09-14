lsuauburn.101517 HS 2396.JPG
What LSU rivalry has more nicknamed games than Auburn? The problem with this series is holding the list to just five. (LSU leads 29-22-1):

1

Oct. 8, 1988

LSU 7, Auburn 6

“The Earthquake Game.” Trailing 6-0 with just under two minutes remaining, Tommy Hodson hits Eddie Fuller with an 11-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 in the back of Tiger Stadium’s north end zone. The score sets off a celebration that famously registers across campus on the Geology Department’s seismograph.

2

Sept. 17, 1994

Auburn 30, LSU 26

“The Interception Game.” Auburn returns three Jamie Howard interceptions for touchdowns in the fourth quarter after recovering a fumble in the end zone for an earlier score. LSU loses despite outgaining Auburn 407-165, holding the home team to 16 total yards and one first down in the second half.

3

Sept. 21, 1996

LSU 19, Auburn 15

“The Night the Barn Burned.” During the first half, an old wooden basketball gym adjacent to Jordan-Hare Stadium burns to the ground. An Auburn touchdown makes it 17-15 with 38 seconds left, but Raion Hill intercepts Jon Cooley’s two-point pass and returns it for two LSU points, sealing the win.

4

Oct. 20, 2007

LSU 30, Auburn 24

“Seconds count.” LSU receiver Demetrius Byrd signals to offensive coordinator Gary Crowton in the press box that a pass called “144 Go” is open. Trailing 24-23, Matt Flynn finds Byrd in the end zone with Auburn’s Jerraud Powers draped on him. Byrd tumbles to the turf with one second remaining.

5

Oct. 14, 2010

LSU 27, Auburn 23

“The Comeback Game.” LSU trails 20-0 in the second quarter before mounting the largest rally in a home SEC game in program history. Down 23-14 going into the fourth quarter, DJ Chark returns a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. Connor Culp’s field goals from 42 and 36 yards put LSU over the top.

