What LSU rivalry has more nicknamed games than Auburn? The problem with this series is holding the list to just five. (LSU leads 29-22-1):
1
Oct. 8, 1988
LSU 7, Auburn 6
“The Earthquake Game.” Trailing 6-0 with just under two minutes remaining, Tommy Hodson hits Eddie Fuller with an 11-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 in the back of Tiger Stadium’s north end zone. The score sets off a celebration that famously registers across campus on the Geology Department’s seismograph.
2
Sept. 17, 1994
Auburn 30, LSU 26
“The Interception Game.” Auburn returns three Jamie Howard interceptions for touchdowns in the fourth quarter after recovering a fumble in the end zone for an earlier score. LSU loses despite outgaining Auburn 407-165, holding the home team to 16 total yards and one first down in the second half.
3
Sept. 21, 1996
LSU 19, Auburn 15
“The Night the Barn Burned.” During the first half, an old wooden basketball gym adjacent to Jordan-Hare Stadium burns to the ground. An Auburn touchdown makes it 17-15 with 38 seconds left, but Raion Hill intercepts Jon Cooley’s two-point pass and returns it for two LSU points, sealing the win.
4
Oct. 20, 2007
LSU 30, Auburn 24
“Seconds count.” LSU receiver Demetrius Byrd signals to offensive coordinator Gary Crowton in the press box that a pass called “144 Go” is open. Trailing 24-23, Matt Flynn finds Byrd in the end zone with Auburn’s Jerraud Powers draped on him. Byrd tumbles to the turf with one second remaining.
5
Oct. 14, 2010
LSU 27, Auburn 23
“The Comeback Game.” LSU trails 20-0 in the second quarter before mounting the largest rally in a home SEC game in program history. Down 23-14 going into the fourth quarter, DJ Chark returns a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. Connor Culp’s field goals from 42 and 36 yards put LSU over the top.