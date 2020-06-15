In the middle of the second round of the MLB draft last week, Daniel Cabrera texted LSU coach Paul Mainieri. The junior right fielder had yet to get picked by a major league team, and as signing bonuses dropped toward six figures, he wondered if he still had a spot at LSU.

About two minutes later, Mainieri received a phone call from the general manager of the Detroit Tigers. The organization wanted to select Cabrera, a three-year starter once projected to be a first-round pick. Mainieri didn’t need to clear space after all.

The next morning, Cabrera peered into a computer screen. Holding his first press conference since the Tigers drafted him 62nd overall, Cabrera reflected on his LSU career and looked toward his professional future.

“Once a Tiger, always a Tiger,” Cabrera said. “I’m going from the LSU Tigers to the Detroit Tigers.”

One of four selections with LSU ties in the MLB draft this year, Cabrera will soon sign a professional contract — the slot value for the 62nd pick was $1.1 million — and leave a void in LSU’s outfield.

The draft threatened to purge LSU’s roster, but it left the team mostly intact. The Tigers lost Cabrera, sophomore pitcher Cole Henry and two recruits: catcher Drew Romo and pitcher Beck Way. Juniors Saul Garza and Zack Mathis later signed contracts as undrafted free agents.

Though LSU has to replace three of its best hitters and its Friday night starter, the majority of the team will return next season. The pitching staff remained strong, and a young lineup will have another year of development.

“It's not like the cupboard is bare,” Mainieri said. “We're going to have a lot of really good players.”

Mainieri watched the draft unfold from his living room. He spent the two-day event answering phone calls from general managers, friends in professional baseball, players and incoming recruits. He stayed in constant communication with LSU recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain. Together, they shaped LSU’s roster while major league teams made their selections, fitting 40 players into 11.7 available scholarships.

“By the time the draft was over,” Mainieri said, “I was physically and mentally exhausted.”

When the draft ended, LSU’s roster next season snapped into focus. With the NCAA lifting its 35-man restriction for one year, the Tigers will carry 19 position players and 22 pitchers. Some players took scholarship cuts to fit everyone on the team.

The pitching staff, which had a 2.38 ERA this spring, will once again form the backbone of LSU’s team. The Tigers lost their ace in Henry, but the rest of the weekend rotation — sophomore Landon Marceaux and redshirt sophomore AJ Labas — returned to school. If sophomore Jaden Hill can increase his endurance, he may slide into Henry’s former role as the Friday night starter.

Meanwhile, LSU’s will return its entire bullpen. Junior closer Devin Fontenot came to an agreement with a major league team during the fifth round, Mainieri said, but the team picked a different player. Fontenot decided to play another season at LSU after going undrafted

LSU may have lost the rest of its bullpen in a regular year. Instead, seniors Matthew Beck and Aaron George received another year of eligibility from the NCAA, and veterans Trent Vietmeier and Nick Storz returned to school.

Junior Ma’Khail Hilliard, who pitched one inning last season because of an arm injury, met with major league teams before the draft, Mainieri said, but he has not received an offer to sign as an undrafted free agent.

“We could have the deepest, most talented staff we've ever had this coming year,” Mainieri said. “We thought we did this past year, but we got everybody back except for Cole Henry. Plus, we've added a really good recruiting class.”

While LSU’s pitching staff appears stacked, the lineup has question marks. Four freshmen started last season. Cabrera, Mathis and Garza left sizable holes. In their place, LSU will turn to inexperienced underclassmen and incoming recruits, hoping they have the talent to play early in their careers. Only sophomore first baseman Cade Beloso and freshman catcher Alex Milazzo return as unquestioned starters. Mainieri anticipates a competitive fall practice.

The five-round draft, the shortest in major league history, pushed more recruits to school than LSU anticipated when it formed its signing class. Outfielder Dylan Crews, a possible first round pick, withdrew his name from consideration. Pitcher Ty Floyd, two-way player Brody Drost, pitcher Blake Money and infielder Jordan Thompson went undrafted. They will come to school and may push for early playing time.

Without natural attrition through the draft, LSU trimmed its roster through transfers. Nine players have entered the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season, including freshman outfielder Wes Toups on Monday. Only one, sophomore outfielder Drew Bianco, withdrew his name. LSU expects the rest to leave school.

“We got relief on the roster size, but we didn't get relief on the 11.7 scholarships,” Mainieri said. “In order to be NCAA compliant, some players needed to find other places to go to school. We couldn't have everybody back.”

The results of the draft gave Mainieri a positive outlook on next season. He thought LSU had missed a chance for a special year and expected to play in the College World Series this week. But he may have a similar team next season, one he believes can make a run at LSU’s seventh national championship. While the Tigers lost four of their best players and two recruits, they held onto the majority of their roster.

“Those are big losses to endure,” Mainieri said. “But I do believe we have some really good personnel that's going to step in. Who knows? We might be better next year than we would've been this past year with those guys.”