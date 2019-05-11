Standing in front of his locker, his name taped to the front of a New Orleans Saints helmet, former LSU placekicker Cole Tracy talked about his most recent shot at professional football.

"I'm just trying to show what I've got," said Tracy, who set seven team kicking records in his one season in Baton Rouge.

Tracy is in the middle of his tryout with the Saints, his second attempt at a free agent contract in as many weeks. The California native went unselected in the NFL draft, which began an uncertain journey into free agency that started with a mini-camp tryout with the Green Bay Packers last weekend.

Tracy left Green Bay without a contract, and he remains on the hunt for a permanent professional home.

"I was just hoping for an opportunity, no matter where it came," said Tracy, who made 29 of his 33 kicks for LSU and all 42 extra points he attempted in 2018. "And I'm just very grateful for the last two weekends."

When Tracy arrived on LSU's campus last summer as a graduate transfer from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts, he said he got a chance to work out with Saints placekicker Wil Lutz.

Lutz has been a stable player in New Orleans in the last three seasons, including making 28 of 30 field goals (93.3 percent) in 2018.

Lutz is the only kicker on the Saints roster — only 10 NFL teams are carrying more than one — and Saints coach Sean Payton said in between Saturday's practices that "it's going to be difficult for a kicker" to be signed by the franchise.

"We have an interest in a kicker that could possibly be a kicker and a punter," Payton said. "We’ve got long snappers we’ve got punters. ... I think if we were going to sign a kicker, a specialist, that way, it probably would be someone we thought would be a third leg that would help us in training camp and do both.”

While at LSU, Tracy ceded kickoff duties to specialist Avery Atkins, who helped lead LSU to an NCAA-best touchback percentage in 2018.

Tracy said showing he can also be a kickoff specialist has been a priority at his tryouts.

"I kicked off yesterday," said Tracy, who joined former LSU defensive back Ed Paris at the Saints mini-camp. "I'll kick off this afternoon. I think that's something that I just need to continue to show that I can do."

Mini-camps tend to last three days, and players try out to earn a contract with the team as an undrafted free agent. If players come out of the mini-camps without a contract, that doesn't necessarily mean they won't be signed by that team later on, pending other roster movements such as injuries.

Teams also sometimes refer players to other teams. Lutz began his career in 2016 as an unsigned free agent with the Baltimore Ravens, in an uphill position battle against established kicker Justin Tucker. When Lutz was cut in the preseason, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recommended him to Sean Payton.

Only two placekickers were selected in the 2019 NFL draft, both in the fifth round: Utah's Matt Gay (No. 145 overall) and Oklahoma's Austin Seibert (No. 170).

Tracy's longest field goal of the season was an LSU-record 54 yards. Tracy began his career at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts, before joining LSU as a graduate transfer.

Tracy's efforts set a new LSU record for field goals made in a season.

The Camarillo, California, native made all four of his field goal attempts in LSU's Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, setting an NCAA all-divisions record with 97 career field goals. Tracy previously had won the Fred Mitchell Award in 2017 at Assumption, given annually to the nation’s top non-FBS kicker. He was also a Lou Groza Award finalist this year and earned second-team All-America and first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.

His shining moment came in a road win over favored Auburn in the third week of LSU's season. With his team trailing much of the game, Tracy connected on a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give LSU a 22-21 victory.