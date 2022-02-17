The LSU track and field teams will compete in the LSU Twilight on Friday, which is the final tuneup for the Tigers before the Southeastern Conference championships next week.
The meet gets under way at 10:30 a.m. with field events in the Carl Maddox Field House, while track events begin at 1 p.m. Admission is free.
Two of the top events will be the women’s pole vault, where LSU’s two-time NCAA champion Lisa Gunnarsson is entered, and the men’s 60 meters where Da’Marcus Fleming, Dorian Camel and Kenroy Higgins II all rank on the school’s Top 10 list.
In addition, LSU will have several athletes trying to improve their standing on the NCAA’s descending order list with two meets remaining before nationals.
Alabama, Southern, New Orleans, Loyola, Southeastern, Nicholls State and LeTourneau will also compete along with athletes from Hinds and Meridian community colleges.