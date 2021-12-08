New LSU special teams coordinator Brian Polian and strength and conditioning coach Jacob Flint agreed to three-year deals, according to term sheets they signed with the school.

The term sheets appeared on the final agenda for the next LSU board of supervisors meeting, which will take place Thursday afternoon, in addition to the term sheet for associate head coach Frank Wilson. The deals are pending background checks.

Coming from Notre Dame, a private school, Polian and Flint's previous contract terms were not available.

Polian will earn an average of $675,000 per year. His salary starts at $625,000 before increasing by $50,000 increments the next two years.

A former head coach at Nevada who spent the last five years at Notre Dame, Polian will earn more than former LSU special teams coordinator Greg McMahon. McMahon received roughly $425,000 per year. He retired Tuesday.

Flint, who gets his first chance to lead a strength and conditioning department by himself, will make an average of $500,000 per year. Former LSU strength and conditioning coordinator Tommy Moffitt's salary in his last contract averaged $540,000 per year.

As part of their deals, Polian and Flint will both receive courtesy vehicles or $800 per month to make car payments. They also get $25,000 for relocating from Notre Dame and up to 60 days of temporary housing as they move.

If LSU fires Polian without cause, it will owe him 90% of his remaining base salary and supplemental compensation. The school would owe Flint 50% of his remaining salary to fire him without cause.

Polian and Flint would have to pay the school 50% of their remaining salary if they left for a job at another Southeastern Conference school or Division I program within 500 miles of LSU. They would owe 25% of their remaining salary at a school outside those guidelines or for any other reason. They wouldn't have to pay a buyout to leave for the NFL or at the end of the contracts.