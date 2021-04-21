LSU plays Thursday night against Ole Miss. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: ESPNU
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked, and Ole Miss is ranked No. 9, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 22-14, 4-11. Ole Miss is 27-10, 9-6.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (4-3, 1.65 ERA, 54.2 IP, 12 BB, 67 SO); UM – Jr. RHP Gunnar Hoglund (3-2, 2.73 ERA, 56.0 IP, 16 BB, 87 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: As it often does in the opening game of a weekend series, LSU will have to beat a legitimate ace, this time in Gunnar Hoglund. The junior right-hander has established himself as a likely first-round pick in the major league draft this summer, and he ranks second in the Southeastern Conference in strikeouts. LSU appeared to turn around its offense two weeks ago, but the Tigers struggled in their final two games against South Carolina last weekend. They’ll have to avoid strikeouts.