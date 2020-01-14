LSU will be without star quarterback Joe Burrow in 2020, but college football experts do not expect the champion Tigers to take much of a step back next season.
Experts released their "way too early" preseason predictions for 2020 shortly after Monday night's championship game in New Orleans, and LSU features high in nearly all.
Here are some of the major ones:
Brett McMurphy, Stadium
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Alabama
- Auburn
"LSU made it to the 2019 national title game despite having to face a handful of ranked opponents and will face just as tough a schedule in 2020 with a home non-conference game vs. Texas and SEC matchups vs. Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M," McMurphy wrote.
Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- LSU
- Oklahoma
"Get used to LSU in the top 10, though, as the Myles Brennan era begins," Dodd writes.
Paul Myerberg, USA Today
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Oklahoma
"Keeping assistant Joe Brady in Baton Rouge is the Tigers' top priority, followed closely by identifying a replacement for Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow," Meyerberg wrote.
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- LSU
- Oregon
"Much of LSU's defense is coming back, and Ed Orgeron was fortunate to hang on to coordinator Dave Aranda for at least one more season," Schlabach wrote.
Bleacher Report
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- LSU
- Oklahoma
Patrick Stevens, Washington Post
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- LSU
- Oklahoma
"But unlike this past season, when LSU needed to prove its offense had entered the 21st century, Ed Orgeron’s staff should have a pretty good idea how to keep things rolling on the Bayou," Stevens wrote.
Stewart Mandel, The Athletic
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- LSU
"A bunch of younger defenders like LB Damone Clark and CB Cordale Flott are poised to break out," Mandel wrote.
It's unknown yet how many draft eligible LSU players will return next season or turn pro, which will change the Tigers' outlook.
LSU is coming off its first national title since the 2007 season.
