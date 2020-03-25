Ed Orgeron should be at LSU’s spring practice right now, teaching defensive linemen the finer points of shedding a block.

Nikki Fargas could be preparing to lead her LSU women’s basketball team to a Cinderella-like Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament. And gymnastics co-head coach D-D Breaux should be in the gym, helping her Tigers get ready for next week’s NCAA regionals.

None of that is happening, of course. Breaux is working in her yard. Fargas is at home, serving as a de facto second-grade teacher for her daughter, Justice. And Orgeron is probably watching game film as we speak, or at least when he’s not doing coronavirus news conferences with John Bel Edwards or appearing in a similar capacity on Fox News.

Ed Orgeron says on Fox News that people need to take coronavirus 'seriously' LSU coach Ed Orgeron appeared as a guest on Fox News on Tuesday afternoon, delivering his second public warning against the dangerous spread o…

But they’re all doing their bit to help encourage folks to heed governor Edwards’ state-wide edict to stay home during the pandemic, other than for essential workers or must-make trips like to the grocery store or pharmacy.

As is the case throughout the sports year, LSU’s athletic department has purchased tons of space on rotating electronic billboards across Baton Rouge and the state. In normal times, those billboards encourage folks to buy tickets to an upcoming game or meet, celebrate an LSU athletic achievement or even provide in-game score updates.

Sadly, none of those are needed now as college sports everywhere are shuttered for the rest of the spring. So LSU has used that billboard time to push out messages featuring Orgeron, Fargas and Breaux to encourage folks to stay home and heed the government edict.

“The virus is so out of control, so you think, ‘What can we do?’” Fargas said. “One way is to provide support of social distancing. You talk to your team all the time about when you have a platform like we do at LSU, that it needs to be used socially to rally us. To where we all feel like we’re in this together.

“To be able to do that helps. This virus doesn’t know any boundaries.”

For Breaux, the campaign is cathartic in a situation that reminds her of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, but that also feels different because the personal camaraderie and interaction has to be kept within unprecedented safeguards. And that can help blunt an important message that she hopes LSU’s coaches can help cut through.

“It feels like you’re doing something,” Breaux said. “Right now, this doesn’t feel anything as bad as Katrina felt. There was a sense of urgency and emergency because we could see it and feel it, and there was a flood of people coming into our city.

“This is like a cloud. A fog. You know it’s there, but you really can’t reach out and touch it. This gives us an opportunity to reach out and participate.”

The LSU coronavirus billboard campaign is part of a larger effort by the athletic department to help get the message out, according to Robert Munson, LSU’s senior associate athletic director for external communications. Orgeron also cut a TV commercial on coronavirus tips, and LSU play-by-play announcer Chris Blair has done a similar one for radio.

“We talk with the state regularly, and they asked for any assistance we could give,” Munson said. “We have a large audience that stretches across the state and the country. It makes sense to utilize that for the greater good. Our coaches are really enthusiastic about it.”

As not just another politician but the coach of college football’s reigning national champions, seeing Orgeron deliver the message adds extra weight to important words.

“For every winning team, the key to success is learning the playbook,” Orgeron says in the commercial. “That’s true in football, and it’s also true as we take on the coronavirus.

“Everyone has a role to play as we face this challenge together. Cover your cough with your elbow. Wash your hands thoroughly, a full 20 seconds. If you’re sick, stay home. Avoid close contact with anyone who’s sick.”

Munson said over time LSU will likely look to get other coaches involved in the coronavirus campaign.

“We expect the message to change over time,” he said. “We’re helping in any way we can.”

Breaux said she’s gotten a lot of responses to the billboards.

“’I saw your billboard. It looks great,’” Breaux said. “It made us feel like we had a tangible participation in something other than our kids going home.”

But, Breaux admitted, it’s difficult. Her home near LSU’s campus is typically a beehive of activity for family and friends. On Wednesday, it was just her and her dog and the yardwork.

“I’m here with my daughters and friends in and out,” she said. “You really have to check yourself.

“You’ve got to flatten this thing out until we find a vaccine. We’ve got to ride out this wave.”

And make sure the next time Orgeron, Fargas or Breaux are in Tiger Stadium or the PMAC, you’re there to see them.