Freshman Ray Parker ran through individual drills with the defense for the first time during LSU's football practice on Tuesday.

Parker, who spent the beginning of preseason camp at tight end as a 6-foot-5 target, practiced with the defensive ends.

When Parker signed with LSU out of Ruston High School, the Tigers planned to convert him into an offensive tackle.

Also on the defensive front, sophomore nose tackle Tyler Shelvin, senior lineman Breiden Fehoko and junior end Justin Thomas missed practice. Fehoko missed his second-straight practice, while Thomas has now missed five practices.

Shelvin is competing for time with freshman Siaki "Apu" Ika, who practiced in a gold, non-contact jersey on Tuesday. Coach Ed Orgeron considers them both starters and plans to rotate them in games.

In the secondary, freshman safety Marcel Brooks and sophomore safety Derian Moore were not present.

Tuesday's absences also included starting right guard Damien Lewis and backup freshman tackle Thomas Perry. They have both missed seven-straight practices. On Monday, left guard Adrian Magee said Lewis has an ankle injury.

Senior tight end Stephen Sullivan missed his second-straight practice. Junior Thaddeus Moss and Sullivan, a converted wide receiver, are competing for the starting spot at tight end. With Sullivan out, fullback Tory Carter went second during tight end reps.

Senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon, who missed spring football while he recovered from offseason hip surgery, did not participate on Tuesday. He had had practiced in a non-contact jersey on Monday, his first practice after five-straight absences.

Wide receiver Dee Anderson was not present on Tuesday. He is "still suspended from all team activities" until he passes conditioning, Orgeron said.

Players who returned to practice included starting cornerback Kristian Fulton, who practiced without any limitations after he missed practice on Monday. Fulton's still recovering from foot surgery.

Outside linebacker Ray Thornton also came back. Thornton had missed first practice on Monday. Cornerback Mannie Netherly also returned.

Dennis Johnson sheds wheelchair

On the edge of the field, coach Dennis Johnson watched practice without a wheelchair for the first time this preseason.

Johnson, who tore the patellar tendon in both knees this summer, had used a motorized wheelchair during his recovery. On Tuesday, Johnson stood with the help of a walker.

Johnson, LSU's defensive line coach last season, was recently moved to the role of an analyst when LSU hired Bill Johnson to coach the defensive line this year, a decision made because of Johnson's injuries.