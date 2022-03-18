LSU hammer specialist Jake Norris got the outdoor season off to a solid start with a second-place effort on Friday in the Baldy Castillo Invitational in Tempe, Arizona.
Norris, who competed in the weight throw during the indoor season that concluded last week, claimed second in the hammer with a throw of 223 feet, 1 inch on the first day of the two-day meet.
Also, Ronnie Rounds finished sixth in the high jump with a clearance of 6-8¾.
Many of the LSU athletes who competed in multiple events during the two-month-long indoor season and at the NCAA championships last weekend are resting this week.
Most of them are expected to return and line up in the Texas Relays, which begin Thursday in Austin, Texas.