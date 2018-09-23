LSU moved up one spot to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday afternoon, jumping Oklahoma, which dropped to No. 6 after squeaking past Army in a 28-21 win on Saturday.
LSU beat Louisiana Tech 38-21 on Saturday night, and the Tigers are ranked within the Top 5 for the first time since being ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll in 2016.
LSU began the season ranked No. 25, and the Tigers jumped from No. 12 to No. 6 after its 22-21 win at then-No. 7 Auburn.
LSU also maintained its spot at No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, released Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers have beaten two other teams in the coaches poll: Miami, which is now No. 16 with a 3-1 record, and No. 10 Auburn, which beat Arkansas 34-3 on Saturday.
Six teams from the Southeastern Conference are ranked in the coaches poll, including No. 17 Kentucky, which rose nine spots in the rankings after beating Mississippi State 28-7 on Saturday.
The Wildcats are 4-0 for the first time since 2008, when Kentucky finished 7-6 with a 25-19 win over East Carolina in the Liberty Bowl.
LSU hosts Ole Miss (3-1) next Saturday at 8:15 p.m.