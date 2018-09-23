Observation 3

This victory will look better in the record book than it did live. LSU is a team that would be at home in the NCAA basketball tournament: survive and advance. After No. 5 Oklahoma needed overtime to beat Army, LSU may even move up another notch in the polls. It doesn’t quite make sense, but it is what makes college football so appealing.

LSU moved up one spot to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll Sunday afternoon, jumping Oklahoma, which dropped to No. 6 after squeaking past Army in a 28-21 win on Saturday.

LSU beat Louisiana Tech 38-21 on Saturday night, and the Tigers are ranked within the Top 5 for the first time since being ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll in 2016.

LSU began the season ranked No. 25, and the Tigers jumped from No. 12 to No. 6 after its 22-21 win at then-No. 7 Auburn.

LSU also maintained its spot at No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, released Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers have beaten two other teams in the coaches poll: Miami, which is now No. 16 with a 3-1 record, and No. 10 Auburn, which beat Arkansas 34-3 on Saturday.

Six teams from the Southeastern Conference are ranked in the coaches poll, including No. 17 Kentucky, which rose nine spots in the rankings after beating Mississippi State 28-7 on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 4-0 for the first time since 2008, when Kentucky finished 7-6 with a 25-19 win over East Carolina in the Liberty Bowl.

LSU hosts Ole Miss (3-1) next Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

