LSU catcher Saul Garza (13) gives a high-five to outfielder Daniel Cabrera (2) after he runs home against UL during the annual Wally Pontiff Classic baseball game Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie, La.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

WHO: LSU vs. Florida

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: SEC Network

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. Florida is ranked No. 25 by Collegiate Baseball. 

RECORDS: LSU is 24-14, 9-6 Southeastern Conference. Florida is 25-14, 6-9.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – TBA; UF – So. RHP Tommy Mace (6-3, 4.13 ERA, 56.2 IP, 18 BB, 48 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Zack Hess has made considerable strides in his recovery since he left his last start because of a pulled muscle in his groin. He threw a short bullpen at "70% effort" on Tuesday, Mainieri said. But Mainieri is concerned fatigue or one pitch could re-aggravate Hess' injury, so LSU has not named a starter. Mainieri and pitching coach Alan Dunn will decide on Thursday.

