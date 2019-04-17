WHO: LSU vs. Florida
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: SEC Network
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. Florida is ranked No. 25 by Collegiate Baseball.
RECORDS: LSU is 24-14, 9-6 Southeastern Conference. Florida is 25-14, 6-9.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – TBA; UF – So. RHP Tommy Mace (6-3, 4.13 ERA, 56.2 IP, 18 BB, 48 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Zack Hess has made considerable strides in his recovery since he left his last start because of a pulled muscle in his groin. He threw a short bullpen at "70% effort" on Tuesday, Mainieri said. But Mainieri is concerned fatigue or one pitch could re-aggravate Hess' injury, so LSU has not named a starter. Mainieri and pitching coach Alan Dunn will decide on Thursday.