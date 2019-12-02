The transcript of Joe Burrow's weekly media availability Monday evening, a session discussing what the LSU quarterback did after the Texas A&M win (sleep), how signing Sports Illustrated covers has been a little surreal and the 'perfect match' of LSU and Joe Burrow.

Read and watch it all here.

With everything that went on, what did Saturday night in Tiger Stadium mean to you?

J.B.: It was so special for me and my family, having all of them on the field pregame and then I got a little choked up when (coach Ed Orgeron) called timeout and took me out. I got pretty emotional, so it was overwhelming for me.

What was the rest of the night like after that game?

J.B.: As far as, like, leaving the locker room and going home? I just went to bed. I was tired and so I didn't do anything.

Are you serious?

J.B.: Yeah, I'm serious (chuckling). You ever played in an SEC football game? You're pretty tired after a night game, yeah.

How long does it take you to wind down after a game? Do you instantly go to sleep?

J.B.: No, I usually have to take some Melatonin. Yeah, I'll be wired all night if I don't.

Can't see video below? Click here.

You've worked so hard to get to this point, the games you've won, going to Alabama and winning, how important is it to finish the deal now that you're in the conference championship?

J.B.: This is what we've been working for, the SEC championship, it's here and we're playing a really good team, obviously, best defense in the country in my opinion. It's a tall task for us, but this is what we work for so we'll be ready for it.

What sets Georgia's defense apart from some of the others you've faced this year, say Auburn and Florida — especially Auburn?

J.B.: They have, I think, the two best tandem safeties in the country. I don't there's a group that's better than those guys and you can tell how well-coached they are. They're very sound in their scheme and I think they really understand their scheme which makes them so dominant.

Is patience a key when you play a team like this, like fall back on the Auburn game where there weren't a lot of scoring drives?

J.B.: I don't want to go into a game thinking not every drive is going to end in a score. I think we get disappointed if we don't score. So I think going into this game we're going to keep our same mentality: we're going to attack, we're going to go fast, we're going to throw the ball down the field. But we also understand that, yeah, this is one of the best defenses in the country. So you're going to have to take what the defense gives you and march the ball down the field … they're not going to give you anything easy.

You talked about in the offseason wanting to bulk up to hold weight throughout a season. Did that work out now that the regular season is over?

J.B.: I'm about five pounds heavier than I was this time last year. So I feel great, feel healthy, feel as big and as strong and as fast as I've ever been.

Coach Orgeron was talking this morning about a different approach this season to practice to kind of give you guys some time and working with (trainer) Jack (Marucci), how much has helped y'all this year?

J.B.: I think it's been great for us as far as team speed. On Saturday night, they always track the miles per hour that everyone runs and it was the fastest average that we've had all year. I think that's a credit to our guys, our coaching staff understanding when they need to lay back a little bit and let our guys rest. And it showed on Saturday.

Have there been times where you've gotten some rest?

J.B.: Yeah, absolutely. I've been resting my arm more than I usually have the last couple of years. Obviously, we're throwing the ball a lot more so I needed a little bit more than in the past. Yeah, I think we're all getting more rest.

LSU thumped No. 2 Georgia last year; this time, Tigers are favored — and Bulldogs remember The last time LSU played Georgia, the Tigers had just lost their first game of the season. They needed a win, and Georgia arrived in Baton Rou…

How much less throwing have you done?

J.B.: I don't throw a lot on Mondays any more, I'll throw one-on-ones or individual routes. Then, depending on how my arm is feeling on Tuesday and Wednesday I just kind of pick my spots here and there when I need the rest.

You seem like a guy who likes to practice and go 100% all the time, how hard is it to go against that when they tell you to take it easy?

J.B.: I wouldn't say it's hard, when you get older you understand, you know, your body is starting to break down a little bit. You're getting older, you're not 18 years old any more. So you have to understand it's what's best for you.

How many Sports Illustrated copies have you signed?

J.B.: Oh, God. I couldn't even tell you it's so many (chuckling). You got to take a step back and realize where you are, though. I'm signing the cover of a Sports Illustrated because I'm on it … not just any Sports Illustrated, it's pretty special.

Does it not seem real? Like when you look at it, do you say, 'Is that really me?'

J.B.: Growing up, obviously, I've always wanted to be on the cover. Then, I'm on the cover and it's like, 'Huh,' it's just ball.

There was no jinx obviously.

J.B.: No jinx, hopefully.

When you came here you could probably go to a lot of places anonymously. How has that changed over the two years you've been here, especially lately? Does it limit where you go, what you do?

J.B.: Yeah, I mean it's tough for me to go out and just have a meal with my family or have a meal with my friends. But that's what comes with the success and that's what comes with being 12-0 on a team like LSU and a place like Baton Rouge. So I welcome it as much as I can.

The Tigers' defense is 'back to the LSU standard' after dominant victory over Texas A&M The LSU defense knew it was being blamed for the program's drop from the top ranking in the country, and it responded with its most dominant p…

How do you approach this last week before the Heisman Trophy hype ramps up?

J.B.: Just like any other week. It's the SEC championship, but we're going in to play our game to attack. I'm not worried about the award stuff all next week. I'm not worried about that, I'm worried about beating Georgia and playing our game and practicing the way we need to practice this week.

You kind of won the team over in the Georgia game last year, how does it feel to play them again this year at such a pivotal moment?

J.B.: It's two different teams, they have three or four guys back on that defense and the rest are new starters that are playing really, really well. We're a new offense, the same guys but new offense and new scheme. So last year is last year and I'm sure they're going to want some revenge on us. But it's the SEC championship, I don't think you need any more motivation.

For the fourth time, LSU football team closes regular-season with unblemished record With a runaway win over Texas A&M on Saturday night, the LSU football team concluded one of the most historic regular seasons in the 126-y…

The game last year (LSU won 36-16) there was a feeling that it was the beginning of 'LSU is back.' Was there that feeling that 'we've taken that first step?'

J.B.: I don't know about that. We obviously had lost to Florida the week before so we desperately needed a win. So I think we were kind of digging our heels in the ground in that game. I think during the season it's hard to reflect on, hard to pick a point, that this is when we decided we were going to be back. I think it was the culmination of everything last year that happened, the games we lost and the games we won and then the hard work this offseason that we put in.

Ed Orgeron jokes about how a crawfish dinner at Mike Anderson's was a key when you visited here, so what sold you on this place when you didn't know if it was going to work?

J.B.: Yeah, I think they didn't know if it was going to work, either. We kind of took a chance on each other and it's worked out perfectly. Coach O sold me on his vision of what's going on this year and I sold Coach O and the staff on what I could do as well. So it was kind of a perfect match and the rest is history.

As far as Coach O goes, were the players consciously aware of how you were perceived when you guys beat a Tom Herman-coached team, or a Jimbo Fisher-coached team, or a Nick Saban-coached team? And is at all gratifying to having done that trifecta on the way to where you are now?

J.B.: You know, honestly, I haven't really thought about it. I'm sure, like everyone, Coach O thinks about it probably just like I think about beating teams that didn't recruit me or counted me out. But we're 12-0 … we're sitting on top of the world right now and we're going to try to go 13-0 this week. I think it's hard; if you get caught up in that you risk sitting on your laurels and losing a game. So I think we're just ready to get to Saturday.

After Myles Brennan threw his touchdown pass the other night, you went up and shared that moment with him. What was that like?

J.B.: I think Myles is going to be a great player here. He's really bought into what we're doing, he's really starting to understand the game and protections and defenses. So to see that for him, I think it was a great moment for him and his family.

LSU remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 after Texas A&M rout; see the full poll The LSU football team remains the No. 1 team in the country, according to the Associated Press, after the Tigers beat Texas A&M 50-7 on Sa…

Texas A&M probably isn't the best team you've beaten, but arguably it was your team's best performance from start to finish. How do you bottle that up and carry it over to this game?

J.B.: Texas A&M is not a bad team at all. They took Clemson four quarters, took Georgia and Alabama and Auburn four quarters. So that was a real complete game from us apart from two or three series in the second half where they were able to get after us up front and stop us on offense. Our defense gave up 169 yards, that's unheard of, and that's back to what we expect from our defense and I think they're going to carry it over to Saturday.

You've said when you came here the plan was just to put your head down and try to win the team over that way. But what was the actual process like of gaining your teammates' trust.

J.B.: Yeah, I mean it's a long process and it doesn't happen overnight, just like, I'm sure, when you started working for your journal. They didn't trust you right away, you didn't trust them right away. It's a long process of people seeing your hard work and building trust on and off the field. So it's been a long process, but I think we're as close as any team I've ever been around.

+14 Louisiana has loved Joe Burrow, and the quarterback has loved it back: 'I couldn't be more grateful' Joe Burrow played his final game inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, and as LSU completed an undefeated regular season, he showed his appreciation for a place that became home.

What was your low point as a college player and how did you get over it?

J.B.: It was when I broke my hand at Ohio State fall camp of 2017. Me and Dwayne were battling it out for two years at that point and they were getting ready to name a backup. The day after fall camp ended, I broke my hand and I kind of knew it was over at Ohio State then. Didn't know what I was going to do, couldn't throw. I tried to throw after two weeks, but there were wobbles all over the place. My hand was that fat and I was trying to throw a football. It was hard for me because I knew my time there was probably over and I was trying to figure out what I was going to do.