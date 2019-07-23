The first of two Southeastern Conference doubleheaders on the CBS TV schedule for the 2019 season has been announced.

Georgia-Notre Dame, a heavyweight game between teams that have made the College Football Playoff in the last two seasons, will be broadcast in the 7 p.m. CT slot on CBS on Sept. 21, the network announced Tuesday morning.

🚨 KICKOFF TIME ANNOUNCED 🚨@SEConCBS has selected @FootballUGA vs Notre Dame for the primetime 8 pm ET slot on September 21st. #SECFB pic.twitter.com/DS6loejs5O — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 23, 2019

In late May, CBS released its limited schedule of games for the 2019 season, including its two dates that it would broadcast its doubleheaders.

The dates, Sept. 21 and Nov. 16, did not include LSU's scheduled game at Alabama on Nov. 9. Though CBS technically could pick up the game for prime time later, as it did in 2011, it was the first time since 2012 that the network had not set its day-night doubleheader for the date of the LSU-Alabama game.

The Nov. 16 doubleheader will be played at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama has an eight-game win streak over LSU, including a 29-0 win in 2018, which was played in prime time.

LSU plays at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21 and at Ole Miss on Nov. 16. The times and broadcast schedules for those weeks have not been announced.

CBS has now announced just three of its SEC regular season broadcasts. The network will also broadcast Alabama's game at South Carolina on Sept. 14 at 2:30 p.m., the neutral site Georgia-Florida game on Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and Missouri's game at Arkansas on Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m.

CBS will also broadcast the SEC championship on Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.